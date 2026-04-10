GDC Zanskar and the Indian Army have launched a free, week-long training camp to prepare local youth for the Ladakh Police recruitment's Physical Endurance Test. The programme focuses on physical competence, mental resilience, and high-altitude training.

The Department of Physical Education and Sports at Government Degree College (GDC) Zanskar, in partnership with the Indian Army, on Friday inaugurated a dedicated orientation and physical training camp for local youth appearing in the Ladakh Police recruitment.

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In a significant and timely initiative aimed at enhancing the participation and preparedness of local youth in the upcoming Ladakh Police recruitment, the Department of Physical Education and Sports, Government Degree College Zanskar, in collaboration with the Indian Army, launched a comprehensive orientation and physical training programme. The programme is being conducted under the close supervision of Principal Amjad Ali Abassi and Captain Abhilash of the Indian Army, whose leadership and vision have been instrumental in conceptualising and implementing this initiative.

Comprehensive Training for PET

This intensive week-long programme, being conducted from April 9 to April 15, 2026, has been specifically designed to equip aspiring candidates with the physical competence and mental resilience required to successfully qualify for the Physical Endurance Test (PET), a crucial component of the police recruitment process. The training module is structured to cover all major components of the PET, including long-distance running, shot put, and long jump.

High-Altitude and Military-Style Drills

Additionally, the programme incorporates military-style training drills, emphasising stamina building, discipline, time management, and psychological endurance. The training regimen has been tailored to suit high-altitude performance requirements, ensuring that participants are not only physically prepared but also acclimatised to endure and excel under such demanding conditions.

Expert Instructors and Free Access

The daily training sessions are being efficiently carried out by experienced instructors, including Kaushik (Indian Army) and Hussain Ali (PTI, GDC Zanskar), who bring professional expertise and field experience to the programme. Importantly, the entire programme is being offered free of cost to enrolled students of the college, ensuring accessibility and inclusivity. Participants engage in daily structured physical drills, personalised guidance and refreshments after each session.

Empowering Youth in Zanskar

Beyond physical training, the initiative also serves as a platform to motivate, guide, and channel the aspirations of local youth towards meaningful career opportunities in the police and other uniformed services. This collaborative effort between GDC Zanskar and the Indian Army stands as a model initiative, reflecting a proactive approach towards youth empowerment, community engagement, and capacity building in remote and aspirational regions like Zanskar. (ANI)