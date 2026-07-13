Ladakh CS Ashish Kundra announced major administrative reforms including 17 new tehsils and PWD/PHE divisions. He detailed recruitment for over 4,500 posts and progress on constitutional safeguard talks to strengthen grassroots governance.

Ladakh Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra on Monday announced major administrative reforms aimed at strengthening grassroots governance, including the posting of Tehsildars in 17 newly created tehsils, the establishment of new Public Works and Public Health Engineering divisions, and efforts to extend the benefits of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Act to all seven newly created districts. According to a press release, he also highlighted significant progress in government recruitment, decentralised governance, and ongoing discussions on constitutional safeguards for Ladakh while addressing a press briefing in Leh.

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Spiritual Significance and Youth Engagement

Describing the year as spiritually significant for the people of Ladakh, the Chief Secretary said that the recent visit of the Holy Relics of Lord Buddha and the ongoing presence of His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama have brought immense blessings to the region. He noted that many young people have had the opportunity to interact with His Holiness, openly sharing their aspirations and concerns while seeking his guidance. The discipline and values displayed by the youth, he said, reflect Ladakh's rich cultural and spiritual heritage.

Government Recruitment Drive

Sharing updates on government recruitment, the Chief Secretary said that since the formation of the Union Territory, 4,011 non-gazetted Group B and Group C posts have been filled. Results have been declared for 473 posts, while document verification is underway for 484 candidates. Recruitment advertisements for 648 additional non-gazetted posts have already been issued, the release noted.

He further informed that recruitment has been completed for 27 gazetted Group B posts, while 344 gazetted vacancies have been referred to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) under the 2025-26 recruitment cycle.

The Chief Secretary announced that recruitment advertisements for 262 teaching posts in the School Education Department will be released tomorrow, while advertisements for 47 faculty positions in the University of Ladakh will also be uploaded shortly. He added that recruitment for 40 Sub-Inspector posts has received around 7,000 applications, and the recruitment process for 341 Constable and Fireman posts is also underway.

Overall, he said, recruitment for 4,511 government posts has been completed by the Administration, while another 684 posts are presently under various stages of recruitment. He reiterated the Administration's commitment to ensuring timely and transparent recruitment. Referring to a recent communication from the Ministry of Home Affairs regarding recruitment to Group B gazetted cadre posts, he assured that the Administration would complete the required process within the stipulated timeframe.

On Departmental Promotion Committees (DPCs), the Chief Secretary said that the Administration has adopted a fast-track approach to clear pending promotions. Departments have been directed to expedite vigilance clearances and other procedural requirements to ensure timely career progression of employees, the release noted.

Administrative Reforms to Strengthen Governance

Highlighting recent administrative reforms, the Chief Secretary said that following the announcement of seven new districts, the Administration has issued posting orders for Tehsildars in 17 newly created tehsils. He also informed that four new divisions under the Public Health Engineering (PHE) and Flood Control Department, along with five new divisions under the Public Works Department (PWD) and PMGSY, have been created to strengthen service delivery in remote areas. Necessary postings of officers have also been made. He said these initiatives would bring government services closer to the people, reduce travel for citizens living in remote villages and strengthen infrastructure and development across regions, including Zanskar, Drass, Nubra, Changthang and Sham.

Constitutional Safeguards for Ladakh

On the issue of constitutional safeguards, the Chief Secretary informed that several rounds of discussions have been held with representatives of religious organisations and civil society bodies, as per the release. The minutes of the meetings held on May 22 and July 3 have been shared in the public domain to ensure transparency. He said there is broad consensus on protecting Ladakh's land, culture and identity while promoting inclusive development.

He further stated that the Administration is working on an institutional framework suited to Ladakh's unique requirements and is also taking steps to extend the benefits of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Act to all seven newly created districts through appropriate legal provisions. The release further noted that the Chief Secretary reiterated that the Administration remains committed to transparent governance, decentralisation, employment generation and ensuring that the benefits of development reach every citizen, particularly those living in the remote and border areas of the Union Territory. (ANI)