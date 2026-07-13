Ex-AAP councillor Tahir Hussain and four others were convicted by a Delhi court in the murder of IB official Ankit Sharma during the 2020 northeast Delhi riots. Hussain was also found guilty of promoting enmity between two communities.

The Karkardooma Court in Delhi on Monday convicted former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain and four others in the murder case of Intelligence Bureau (IB) official Ankit Sharma during the 2020 northeast Delhi riots.

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Tahir Hussain broke down in the court after hearing the judgement. Ankit Sharma was murdered during the North East Delhi riots in February 2020. His body was recovered from a drain. Former MCD councillor Tahir Hussain and 10 others are accused in this case. An FIR was lodged in Dayal Pur police station on the Complaint filed by the father of Ankit Sharma.

Court Convicts Five, Acquits Six

Additional Sessions Judge Parveen Singh convicted Tahir Hussain, Nazim, Kashim, Javed and Anas for rioting, unlawful assembly and other offences. They have been acquitted of criminal conspiracy. Tahir Hussain has been convicted of the offence of promoting enmity between two communities. The court has acquitted six accused persons, namely Haseen alias Mullaji alias Salman, Feroz, Gulfam, Shoib Alam Alias Bobby and Muntajim alias Musa and Sameer, from all charges. A detailed judgment of the court is to be uploaded. A copy of judgement will be given tomorrow to the accused persons.

Delhi police had chargesheeted former MCD councillor Tahir Hussain, Haseen alias Mullaji alias Salman, Nazim, Kasim, Sameer Khan, Anas, Firoz, Javed, Gulfam, Shoib Alam Alias Bobby and Muntajim alias Musa.

Details of the Charges

On March 23, 2023, the Karkardooma Court had framed charges against Mohd. Tahir Hussain, Haseen alias Mullaji alias Salman, Nazim, Kasim, Sameer Khan, Anas, Firoz, Javed, Gulfam, Shoib Alam aliasBobby and Muntajim alias Musa for the offences of 120B (Criminal Conspiracy) IPC read with Sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting with lethal weapon), 153A (promoting enmity between communities on the religion), 302 (murder) IPC. The court had also framed additional charges under section 147, 148, 302, 365 (kidnapping) IPC read with 120B and 149 (Unlawful assembly) IPC and 188 IPC. The court had also framed additional charges against the accused, except Muntajim alias Musa, for offences punishable under section 153A IPC read with 120B and 149 IPC. The court had framed additional charges under the Arms Act against accused Haseen alias Salman and Nazim under section 25 of the Arms Act. The accused Tahir Hussain is also found liable to be tried for an offence punishable under section 505 (Provocative Statement) IPC. He was also found liable to be tried for an offence punishable under Section 109 (abetment), 114 (abetment to commit offence while provoking) IPC read with Sections 147, 148, 149, 153-A & 302 IPC. Accused Muntajim alias Musa was also found liable to be tried for an offence punishable under section 174-A (Proclaimed offender) IPC.

The Complaint and Discovery of the Crime

This case was registered on February 26, 2020, on the Complaint given by Ravinder Kumar, the father of the deceased Ankit Sharma. In his complaint, he alleged that the demonstration had been going on by the Anti-CAA and Pro-CAA protesters for 2-3 days at Chand Bagh Pulia, Main Karawal Nagar Road, in which incidents of stone pelting, brick batting, arson, firing and sabotage had taken place from both sides. He also alleged that Mohd Tahir, the then Municipal Councillor, had his office at Main Karawal Nagar Road, near Chand Bagh Pulia, and he had gathered a lot of goons in his office. The mob had pelted stones, petrol bombs and shots were fired from the rooftop of the building/ office of Tahir Hussain, and he had created an atmosphere of fear among the public.

Complainant further alleged that on February 25, 2020, his son Ankit Sharma, who was posted in the Intelligence Bureau, had come back from his office and had gone out of the house to bring some household goods at about 05:00 PM. It was further alleged that when his son did not return after a long time, he started searching for his son at nearby places, hospitals, etc., but he could not find his son. After waiting overnight, he had lodged a missing report on February 26, 2020, at 11.41 AM of his son, Ankit Sharma, at PS Dayalpur. Then the complainant came to know from the local boys that a boy had been thrown into the Khajuri Khas nala from the Masjid of Chand Bagh pulia after he was killed. The body of Ankit Sharma was recovered from Khajuri Khas nala near Chand Bagh pulia. Clothes of Ankit Sharma were missing except for underwear. The deceased Ankit Sharma had sustained sharp injuries on his head, face, chest, back and waist. His face and other parts of his body had been burnt by acid to conceal his identity. Police and the complainant, along with the maternal uncle of the deceased, took the body of the deceased to GTB hospital, where he was declared brought dead. (ANI)