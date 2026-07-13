Air India secures DGCA approval for Electronic Technical Logbooks (ETL) on its Boeing 787 fleet, with parallel implementation on B777s. The move aims to enhance operational efficiency, safety, and sustainability by replacing paper records.

Air India has taken another step forward in its journey with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) approving the use of Electronic Technical Logbooks (ETL) as the primary technical document for its Boeing 787 fleet and authorising parallel implementation across the Boeing 777 fleet.

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This will boost Air India's commitment to leveraging technology to strengthen operational performance, safety, reliability, and sustainability and position it as a technology-enabled, modern global airline, a release said.

Digital Transformation in Aviation Maintenance

It said that with this approval, Air India has now become one of the first airlines to adopt fleet-wide Electronic Technical Logbooks across its entire B787 widebody fleet to achieve a complete fleet-wide ETL implementation.

The Electronic Technical Logbook replaces traditional paper-based maintenance records with a secure digital platform, enabling faster, more accurate, and more efficient management of aircraft maintenance and engineering activities, the release said.

Enhancing Operational Efficiency and Safety

The digital system provides real-time information sharing between maintenance engineers and operational teams, improving coordination, accelerating defect reporting and rectification, and enhancing aircraft dispatch reliability.

The ETL platform also delivers enhanced data integrity, traceability, and regulatory compliance while providing advanced analytics that support predictive maintenance and informed engineering decision-making. In addition, the paperless system significantly reduces paper consumption, supporting Air India's sustainability objectives, the release said.

Leadership on Modernisation Efforts

Commenting on the development, Jeremy Yew Jin Kit, Senior Vice President - Engineering & Maintenance, Air India, said the implementation of Electronic Technical Logbooks across our widebody Boeing fleet reaffirms the collaborative work involving engineering, flight operations, digital technology teams, OEM partners and the regulator.

"Replacing paper-based processes with real-time digital information, we are improving operational efficiency, strengthening maintenance governance, enhancing regulatory compliance and enabling faster decision-making across our engineering and operations teams."

The release said that this achievement reflects Air India's continued investment in digital technologies to modernise engineering and maintenance operations while maintaining the highest standards of safety and regulatory compliance. (ANI)