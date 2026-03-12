Subramania Bharathi, the son of a daily wage labourer, has cleared the UPSC civil services exam in his first attempt. He credited the Tamil Nadu government's 'Naan Mudhalvan' scheme for providing the crucial support for his preparation.

A Miraculous Journey to Success

Subramania Bharathi, the son of a daily wage labourer working in a brick manufacturing unit, has cleared the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) civil services examination in his first attempt with the support of the Tamil Nadu government's 'Naan Mudhalvan' scheme.

Speaking to ANI, Bharathi described his journey as remarkable and said that he chose the civil services with the aim of contributing to society, particularly at the grassroots level. He also acknowledged the role played by the Naan Mudhalvan scheme and the coaching support he received during his preparation. "My journey has been rather miraculous. This is my first attempt. With the support of Naan Mudhalvan, I was able to succeed in my very first attempt. I owe a lot to the government's Naan Mudhalvan scheme and to the service coaching centre. They were instrumental in my preparation. I started this journey when I was just 18 years old, without any guidance. My mother and father were my first inspiration, and they motivated me to serve my nation in the best way possible. I chose civil services as the best platform to contribute to the people at the grassroots level, like us," he said.

Father's Pride and Hardship

Expressing happiness over his son's achievement, Bharathi's father, Mariappan, said the family comes from a financially weak background and that his son's determination and hard work helped him achieve success. "We come from a poor background. I work as a daily wage labourer in a brick manufacturing unit. I learned about my son's wish to become an IAS officer. Despite our financial struggles, my son studied hard and prepared well for the exam. He dedicatedly studied, and the state government scheme, Naan Mudhalvan, helped him clear the UPSC exam," Bharathi's father said.

'Naan Mudhalvan' Scheme's Role in Success

Earlier on Wednesday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said that 56 out of the 60 candidates from the state who cleared the UPSC examination were beneficiaries of the government's Naan Mudhalvan scheme. Addressing an appreciation ceremony organised for the successful candidates, Stalin said that the Naan Mudhalvan initiative and the special training programmes provided under it have produced encouraging results for students aspiring to enter civil services.

He also advised the candidates to serve people with humility and uphold the principles of social justice while taking up administrative responsibilities. The Tamil Nadu CM said, "This year, 60 candidates from Tamil Nadu have been selected, and it gives me special happiness that 56 of them have benefited from the Naan Mudhalvan scheme. In my view, this number should increase even further."

Launched in 2022, Naan Mudhalvan is a skilling initiative under the Department of Special Programme Implementation aimed at empowering the youth of Tamil Nadu with industry-relevant and employable skills.

The UPSC declared the Civil Services Examination final results for 2025 on March 6, with a total of 958 candidates making it to the merit list. (ANI)