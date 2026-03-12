Indore Police arrested 18 people in a gambling raid at a farmhouse, seizing over Rs 13.67 lakh cash, 30 mobile phones, and two cars. The raid was conducted in Abalipura village after receiving a tip. Several others managed to flee the scene.

Indore Police have arrested 18 individuals for allegedly gambling at a farmhouse in Abalipura village under the Manpur police station area of Indore district, seizing Rs 13.67 lakh in cash along with several mobile phones, two cars and playing cards during the raid, officials said.

Details of the Raid

According to the police, the raid was conducted after authorities received specific information from an informant regarding gambling activities taking place at the farmhouse. Acting on the tip-off, a police team reached the location and carried out the operation.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Rural Umakant Choudhary said that when the police reached the farmhouse, they found the premises locked from the outside, while several people were present inside. He further said that police arrested 18 people and seized several mobile phones, playing cards, and a total of Rs. 13,67,000 n cash. Along with this, two cards used by the arrested accused were also seized.

"Yesterday, the police received information from an informant that some people were gambling in a village in the Manpur police station area. Police arrived at the scene and found a farmhouse in Abalipura, locked from the outside, with some people inside. Upon entering, the police found a total of 18 people. They were detained and interrogated, and playing cards, Rs 13,67,000, and 30 mobile phones were seized from them," Choudhary told ANI.

The police also seized two cars that were allegedly being used by the accused individuals to reach the location. "The two cars used by them were also seized... Action has been taken against them under the Gambling Act," the officer added.

Investigation into Fled Suspects

The DCP further said that several individuals managed to flee the spot during the raid. Authorities have identified six other people allegedly connected with the gambling activity, including the caretaker of the farmhouse. "The names of six other individuals who had fled have also surfaced, including the caretaker of the farmhouse, and several others from Rajgarh. Action has been taken against them as well. People from different districts were found gambling there," he said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, and additional details are awaited. (ANI)