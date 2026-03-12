Former Himachal Pradesh minister Ram Lal Markandeya announced the formation of a 'Third Front' for the 2027 state elections, citing public dissatisfaction with both BJP and Congress. He said a formal announcement will be made in April.

Former BJP Minister Announces 'Third Front' in Himachal

Former Himachal Pradesh minister and ex-MLA from the tribal district of Lahaul-Spiti, Ram Lal Markandeya, has announced the formation of a "Third Front" in the state ahead of the 2027 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, claiming that a large section of the public is dissatisfied with both the ruling party and the opposition.

Speaking to ANI in Mandi on Wednesday, Markandeya said that discussions were underway with several political leaders as well as retired administrative officers who are willing to join the proposed political platform. "People in Himachal Pradesh are unhappy with both the ruling party and the opposition. Many leaders from different political parties and several retired officers are in contact with us. We will formally announce the Third Front in April," the former MLA said.

The former BJP leader had left the party in opposition to Ravi Thakur being fielded for the 2024 by-elections. Following the denial of a ticket, Markaneya contested from Lahaul-Spiti as an independent candidate. "Look at the state of Himachal today, today there is a sale on Himachal. Hotels are being sold, employees' pensions are not coming in, development has halted and people are in a critical condition...We feel we need to raise a voice," he added.

He mentioned that the proposed alliance aims to provide a credible alternative to the state's traditional two-party political structure dominated by the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). According to the former MLA, preparations are already underway to prepare a structure for the party, with the drafting of a party constitution coming together. "We want to connect with the people who care and worry about Himachal, in this, there are people from the BJP, Congress, and others too. After the Kullu meeting, I went to Shimla, and today I have come to Mandi. I will be meeting multiple people. I will go to multiple districts, after which we will hold a grand meeting with the people. We have got some people who will help us draft our constitution after which we will register the party," Markandeya said on Monday.

A History of Third Fronts in the State

Himachal Pradesh politics has historically been dominated by a bipolar contest between the Congress and the BJP, with power alternating between the two parties for decades. Since the formation of the state in 1971, most governments have been led by either of the two national parties. However, several attempts have been made in the past to create a third political alternative, though none have succeeded in breaking the dominance of the two major parties.

Himachal Vikas Congress (HVC)

Over the years, multiple regional outfits and political fronts have emerged in Himachal Pradesh with the aim of challenging the "Congress-BJP duopoly." One of the earlier examples of forming a third front is seen in Himachal Vikas Congress, formed in 1997 by former Union Telecom Minister Sukh Ram. Sukh Ram was earlier a senior leader of the Indian National Congress. In 1996, he became embroiled in the Indian telecom corruption scandal 1996, after which he was expelled from Congress. The Himachal Vikas Congress (HVC) got support from Sukh Ram's strong political base in Mandi, and played the 'kingmaker' in 1998, when neither the Congress nor the BJP managed to secure a clear majority. HVC contested independently and won only 5 seats in the 68-member assembly; however, coupled with the 31 seats of the BJP, Sukh Ram supported Prem Kumar Dhumal's elevation to the Chief Minister's post, helping the party form the government in 1998.

Other Political Experiments

Himachal Lok Raj Party (HLRP) - Formed by former Congress leader Maheshwar Singh, the party contested the 2012 Assembly elections, but failed to make a significant electoral impact. Also, 'Lokhit Party', another regional political experiment that attempted to mobilise support on local governance and development issues, though it remained electorally marginal.

Notably, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Left Parties have periodically tried to create third front-style alliances in the state but have struggled to expand beyond limited pockets of support. Also, the Regional Tribal and Hill-based Platforms - At various times, smaller groups and independent leaders from tribal and hill districts have floated platforms to address local issues, but none have evolved into a sustained statewide political force.

Political analysts say that despite periodic attempts, no third front has managed to secure more than a handful of seats in the 68-member Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, largely due to the entrenched organisational strength of the Congress and BJP.

Who is Ram Lal Markandeya?

Ram Lal Markandeya is a prominent political figure from Lahaul-Spiti, a tribal district in Himachal Pradesh. He served as a minister in the BJP government led by former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and has represented the Lahaul-Spiti constituency in the state assembly. His announcement signals a renewed attempt to build a regional political alternative, particularly by mobilising leaders dissatisfied with the two dominant parties.

Political Analysis and Future Outlook

Political observers note that while third fronts in Himachal Pradesh have historically struggled, dissatisfaction among political workers and local leaders often leads to the emergence of new political platforms ahead of elections. If the proposed front succeeds in bringing together leaders from different parties and influential retired officials, it could potentially influence electoral dynamics in certain constituencies, particularly in tribal and rural regions.

Markandeya said the formal structure, leadership and agenda of the 'Third Front' will be announced in April, after consultations with stakeholders across the state. (ANI)