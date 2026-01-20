Sarhad Dairy has driven Kutch's post-earthquake revival. It supports 80,000 milk producers, processes 5.5 lakh litres of milk daily, and pioneers camel milk products, achieving a historic turnover of over Rs 1,200 crore in 2024-25.

Since the devastating earthquake of January 26, 2001, Kutch has undergone a remarkable transformation over the past 25 years, with progress being reflected through initiatives such as the Kutch District Cooperative Milk Producers Union Ltd, popularly known as Sarhad Dairy. The Dairy, established in 2009 under Narendra Modi's leadership, is Kutch's largest cooperative and a vital source of livelihood for local animal husbandry farmers.

Operational Scale and Financial Growth

According to an official release, the dairy collaborates with over 900 cooperative societies and procures nearly 5.5 lakh litres of milk daily from around 80,000 milk producers. It processes up to 4 lakh litres of milk per day, runs a 300-tonne cattle feed plant, and produces 50,000 litres of ice cream daily, with a peak production of 3.38 LLPD. It supports animal husbandry farmers by disbursing nearly Rs 3 crore each day. In 2024-25, the dairy achieved a historic turnover of over Rs 1,200 crore, reflecting a 9.09 per cent growth from the previous year.

Sarhad Dairy is also a pioneer in supplying pure Buffalo milk to many Amul dairy plants across various states, e.g., Haryana, Hyderabad, and Maharashtra, etc.

Pioneering in Camel Milk Processing

Considered the white gold of the Rann of Kutch, camel milk is rich in essential minerals, promotes overall health, and strengthens immunity. Sarhad Dairy has India's first deodorising camel milk processing plant, equipped with advanced machinery, which has been operational since 16 January 2019. The dairy has also earned the primary organic certification for camel milk.

Camel Milk Procurement and Product Innovation

Following the Amul model, camel milk is collected through four centres across Kutch district: Rapar, Nakhatrana, Gadhshisha, and Kotda Athamana. According to the press release, in 2024-25, daily camel milk procurement reached 4,754 litres, with an annual payment of Rs 8,72,83,440 made to over 350 camel farming families. Moreover, the Dairy is the only facility in India producing camel milk Rajbhog-flavoured ice cream. Inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 22 February 2024, the ice cream plant has already launched 80 varieties within just one year. In 2024-25, it produced a total of 24.52 lakh litres of ice cream, with a peak dispatch of 58,000 litres.

National and International Recognition

The IDA Indian Dairy Association conference was held in gandhinagar January 2022. Sarhad Dairy was represented by Nirav Gusai, the dairy's General Manager, who highlighted the dairy's achievements. The Dairy's pioneering camel milk initiatives were showcased at the first-ever Regional Dairy Conference by IDF (International Dairy Federation) 2024 in Kochi, Kerala, where Nirav Gusai presented its work as a model for camel milk production in the Asia-Pacific region.

Sarhad Dairy also gained prominence at the Gulf Food Expo 2025 in Dubai, the world's largest food show, with its camel milk products at the Amul stall attracting significant attention. The dairy was represented by GCMMF Vice Chairman and Dairy Chairman Valamji Humbal.

Awards and Accolades

The Dairy has received several prestigious awards, including the FOKIA Award 2014 for Social Growth and Infrastructure Development, the Rotary Club Vocational Excellence Award 2017 for developing the Kutch dairy sector, the FOKIA Award 2024 for Excellence in Agritech, and the Green Workplace Award 2025 from VNM TV for sustainability performance.

Empowering Farmers Through 'Sahkar se Samriddhi'

According to the Gujarat government, 'Sahkar se Samriddhi' is a "visionary" initiative by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home & Cooperative Minister Amit Shah. Under this program, Sarhad Dairy has helped 900 milk societies and 31,067 animal husbandry farmers open accounts at the Kutch District Central Cooperative Bank (KDCC Bank). To further simplify banking, RuPay cards have been issued to farmers, and 438 milk societies have received Micro ATMs. (ANI)