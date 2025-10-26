Kurnool police identified biker Shiva Shankar and pillion rider Erri Swami involved in the fatal bus accident that killed 19 people. The collision occurred near Chinna Tekuru after the bike skidded, causing the bus to catch fire.

Kurnool: Kurnool Police on Saturday have identified the alleged biker riding with a pillion rider, moments before the fatal collision that caused the bus fire tragedy in Andhra Pradesh, which left 19 people dead on Friday.

The biker was identified as Shiva Shankar, who was killed in the accident. The pillion rider was identified as Erri Swami.

"As part of the investigation into the bus accident that occurred on Friday (24.10.2025) near Chinna Tekuru in Kurnool district, it has been identified that the person who died in the bike accident was Shiva Shankar, and the pillion rider was Erri Swami @ Nani," said Superintendent of Police, Vikranth Patil.

Police took Erri Swami into custody and interrogated him from multiple angles. "Both Erri Swami and Shiva Shankar had left Lakshmipuram village around 2:00 a.m. after midnight. Shiva Shankar was taking Erri Swami to his native place, Tuggali," said the SP.

During the investigation, it was found out that on their way, they stopped at a petrol pump located near the car showroom and filled petrol worth ₹300 at around 2:24 a.m. After refuelling, they proceeded towards Tuggali.

"A short while later, near Chinnatekuru, Shiva Shankar lost control of his bike, which skidded and collided with the divider on the right side of the road. Shiva Shankar, who was riding the bike, died on the spot, while Erri Swami alias Nani, who was sitting behind, escaped with minor injuries," police said.

At the accident spot, Erri Swami pulled Shiva Shankar away from the middle of the road and checked his breathing, realising he had already died. While attempting to remove the bike from the road, a bus came from behind, hit the bike, and dragged it for a short distance.

Following the collision, the bus caught fire. Fearing for his safety, Erri Swami fled the scene and returned to his native place, Tuggali. A case has been registered by the Ulindakonda Police, and further investigation is underway, a police official said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed)