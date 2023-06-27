Kunigal MLA conducts free knee surgery for woman; praised for the gesture

Kunigal ML has conducted a free knee surgery for a woman suffering from knee dislocation. She was due for knee surgery under the Yeshaswini scheme, but two surgeries are not permissible as the woman had already undergone surgery 10 years ago.

In a humanitarian gesture, Tumkur’s Kunigal constituency MLA, Dr Rangnath conducted a free surgery on the woman who was suffering from knee dislocation. A woman, hailing from Tumkur’s Kunigal, was suffering from a dislocation of her knee and needed immediate surgery which would have cost around Rs 4-5 lakh.

MLA Rangnath immediately took her to Boring Hospital and admitted her for surgery. He himself conducted the knee surgery on the woman, completely free of cost. This move of the MLA has been praised by the public.



It seems that the woman underwent surgery 10 years ago, under the Yeshaswini scheme. Currently, she needed another surgery as her knee was dislocated a few years ago. But, two surgeries are not permissible under this free scheme of the government. She was short of funds for the surgery.

What’s this Yeshaswini scheme?

The Yeshaswini scheme -- also known as Sahakara Sindhu -- was introduced for the benefit of economically-weaker sections of society. This scheme was introduced in the year 2003, with a goal to help them in providing affordable medical facilities in Karnataka state.

This scheme provides medical insurance coverage and also covers 823 surgical procedures. There are currently 572 network of hospitals that cover the Yeshwaswini Healthcare scheme for patients.



Along with this free surgery, the MLA has come to the knowledge of 23 other women, who are poor and are suffering from knee joint pain. He has announced free surgery for all women, suffering from knee joint pains.

The generousness of the MLA has been widely praised by the public.