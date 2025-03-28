user
user icon

Kunal Kamra moves Madras HC for transit anticipatory bail amid Shinde joke row: 'Scared for life in Mumbai'

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra has approached the Madras High Court seeking transit anticipatory bail, fearing arrest over remarks allegedly targeting Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during his show.

Kunal Kamra moves Madras HC for transit anticipatory bail amid Shinde joke row: 'Scared for life in Mumbai' shk
Shweta Kumari
Shweta Kumari
Updated: Mar 28, 2025, 1:16 PM IST

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra has approached the Madras High Court seeking transit anticipatory bail, fearing arrest over remarks allegedly targeting Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during his show. The comic has challenged the First Information Report (FIR) against him, calling it a “frivolous complaint” designed to “harass, intimidate, and censor an artist” for exercising his constitutional right to free speech.

His petition, filed via the e-filing system late Thursday night, was mentioned for urgent hearing before Justice Sundar Mohan by his counsel V Suresh. The court has listed the case for hearing at the end of its board.

Kamra, who has been residing in rural Tamil Nadu since February 2021, has sought inter-state anticipatory bail for a few weeks, citing multiple public holidays next month and his fears for personal safety. He claimed he has received serious threats to his life and his loved ones, making it unsafe for him to travel to Mumbai on March 31.

The Mumbai Police's Khar station had earlier summoned Kamra to appear for questioning on March 25, but he had requested a week’s extension.

Also read: Boxer Saweety, seen attacking husband in video, claims he's interested in men, cries abuse in new video| WATCH

Kunal Kamra vs Shinde Sena

The FIR against Kamra stems from a parody performance where he allegedly altered lyrics from a popular 1997 Bollywood song to make jabs at Shinde and the 2022 Shiv Sena-NCP split. The FIR, however, does not explicitly outline how his statements constitute public mischief or defamation, Kamra’s petition argues.

Shinde, reacting to the controversy, stated, “Freedom of speech is there. We understand satire. But there should be a limit. This is like taking ‘supari’ (contract) to speak against someone.”

Kamra, in his plea, insists that the song in question “does not name anyone” and that the FIR is “politically motivated”. He pointed out that on March 23, Shiv Sena workers vandalized the alleged venue of his show, and later that night, a complaint was filed against him accusing him of making “slanderous remarks” and “fostering animosity between rival political factions”.

Kamra, known for his sharp political satire, has been touring across India with his latest show, ‘Naya Bharat’, which, according to his petition, is “a blend of observational humor and politically charged satire that resonates with contemporary India.”

 Kamra asserts he is not a flight risk and is ready to cooperate with the investigation. His petition relies on a landmark Supreme Court ruling in the Priya Indoria case from Karnataka, which emphasized that anticipatory bail serves to prevent political vendettas from being used as a tool for humiliation and persecution.

Also read: Mumbai Police issues second summons to Kunal Kamra over Eknath Shinde 'gaddar' joke

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bengaluru techie who killed wife, stuffed body in suitcase attempts suicide, found unconscious in Maharashtra shk

Bengaluru techie who killed wife, stuffed body in suitcase attempts suicide, found unconscious in Maharashtra

Bigg Boss Kannada stars Vinay Gowda and Rajath Kishan arrested over viral video displaying 'machete' anr

Bigg Boss Kannada stars Vinay Gowda and Rajath Kishan arrested over viral video displaying 'machete'

BREAKING: 'India ready to offer all possible assistance': PM Modi 'concerned' after earthquake jolts Myanmar shk

'India ready to offer all possible assistance': PM Modi "concerned" after massive earthquake jolts Myanmar

PM Modi's two-nation tour to Thailand, Sri Lanka begins next week; will attend BIMSTEC Summit shk

PM Modi's two-nation tour to Thailand, Sri Lanka begins next week; will attend BIMSTEC Summit

'Mainstream media vultures, miscommunication arm of ruling party': Kunal Kamra blasts media amid Shinde row shk

'Mainstream media vultures, miscommunication arm of ruling party': Kunal Kamra blasts media amid Shinde row

Recent Stories

Bengaluru techie who killed wife, stuffed body in suitcase attempts suicide, found unconscious in Maharashtra shk

Bengaluru techie who killed wife, stuffed body in suitcase attempts suicide, found unconscious in Maharashtra

Sachin Tendulkar joins Ghibli trend; Transforms his 2011 World Cup win into stunning AI-generated visuals HRD

Sachin Tendulkar joins Ghibli trend; Transforms his 2011 World Cup win into stunning AI-generated visuals

WhatsApp Telegram, emails under govt radar from April 1: Know new tax rules AJR

WhatsApp, Telegram, emails under govt radar from April 1: Know new tax rules

Salman Khan slams Kangana Ranaut's nepo war; 'Her kids should do something else' says actor MEG

Salman Khan slams Kangana Ranaut's nepo war; 'Her kids should do something else' says actor

Earthquake rocks Myanmar: 10 biggest earthquakes ever recorded snt

Earthquake rocks Myanmar: 10 biggest earthquakes ever recorded

Recent Videos

'Women Not Safe in Bengal': BJP’s Dilip Ghosh Reacts to CM Mamata’s Dramatic Confrontation in UK

'Women Not Safe in Bengal': BJP’s Dilip Ghosh Reacts to CM Mamata’s Dramatic Confrontation in UK

Video Icon
MS-13 Gang Leader Arrested in Virginia: US Attorney General Pam Bondi | Asianet Newsable

MS-13 Gang Leader Arrested in Virginia: US Attorney General Pam Bondi | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
'Putin Will Die Soon': Ukraine President Zelenskyy Amid and Black Sea Ceasefire Deal

'Putin Will Die Soon': Ukraine President Zelenskyy Amid and Black Sea Ceasefire Deal

Video Icon
‘Didi Walks Like a Royal Bengal Tiger’: Mamata Banerjee After Being Heckled at Oxford Event

‘Didi Walks Like a Royal Bengal Tiger’: Mamata Banerjee After Being Heckled at Oxford Event

Video Icon
‘Didi Walks Like a Royal Bengal Tiger’: Mamata Banerjee After Being Heckled at Oxford Event

‘Didi Walks Like a Royal Bengal Tiger’: Mamata Banerjee After Being Heckled at Oxford Event

Video Icon