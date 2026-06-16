TMC leader Kunal Ghosh filed a police complaint after a youth threw an egg at him near Mamata Banerjee's residence. He demanded the accused's arrest, alleging 'BJP Hooliganism' and criticised the police for their 'intentional failure'.

TMC Leader Files Complaint After Egg Attack

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kunal Ghosh has filed a complaint at the Kalighat Police Station after he was targeted with an egg thrown at him by a local youth, urging for immediate action against the accused. In an X post, Ghosh stated, "I have lodged an FIR at Kalighat Police Station against that animal who threw the egg. It was 11:15 pm. I came alone. That bunch of boys had gathered again, intending to misbehave. Anyway, that 'monkey' from this afternoon must be arrested immediately." ডিম ছোঁড়া জা.. নো.. য়ারটার বিরুদ্ধে কালীঘাট থানায় FIR করলাম। রাত 11: 15তে। একা এসেছি। ওই কটা ছেলে জড়ো হয়ে আবার অসভ্যতা করতে এসেছিল। সে যাক, বিকেলের বাঁ.. দরটাকে গ্রেপ্তার করতে হবে অবিলম্বে। pic.twitter.com/TerFMyFjzt — Kunal Ghosh (@KunalGhoshAgain) June 15, 2026

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Ghosh Blames BJP, Criticises Police

The complaint noted that an unknown group of persons attacked Ghosh with eggs in front of former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence. Ghosh criticised the "intentional failure" of the West Bengal police officials and further accused the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) of instructing the accused individuals to carry out the attack. "It is also to put on record that as the entire act took place infront of the Police Officials, it is their intentional failure to maintain law and order, as well as to apprehend the accused persons. Today it was eggs, but tomorrow, on the instructions of the elected BJP Representatives, it can be bombs even," the complaint read.

'BJP Hooliganism' Alleged in Complaint

In the complaint, Ghosh alleged "BJP Hooligism" and named Chandan as the prime accused in the attack. "I have identified the BJP Hooligan who attacked me today as a person named Chandan, and his photograph is attached herewith for your reference and necessary action. I categorically state and inform you that the action of the accused person is not only impermissible and punishable in the eyes of the law but is also the foundation of a conspiracy to attack me fatally and with deadly weapons," the complaint read.

'Cannot Stop Me': Ghosh Recounts Incident

He said he had gone to Mamata Banerjee's residence to attend a meeting and termed the incident "unfortunate". "I came to Mamata Banerjee's house to attend a meeting. After the meeting, when I was coming out, reporters, like every day, requested me for an interview. So, I was replying to their questions... At that time, two boys targeted me and threw the egg at me. One of them threw an egg. I saved my eye; it could have been damaged. Mamata Banerjee gets Z category security, and still this kind of incident occurred near her house; it is very unfortunate," he said.

"Do not call it public outrage; they are two miscreants from the BJP. I am not fearing anyone. The police were present at that time and did not take any steps. I made a complaint to the Police Commissioner and other officials. But, I want to tell one thing that this kind of incident cannot stop me," the TMC leader added. (ANI)