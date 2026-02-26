Uttarakhand's fair administration held consultations with ashram operators for the upcoming Kumbh Mela in Haridwar. Officials assured full support and facilities, while ashrams pledged to aid in the grand organisation for a successful event.

To ensure the well-organised and successful conduct of the upcoming Kumbh Mela, Uttarakhand's fair administration is continuously holding consultations with various stakeholders associated with the event, including akharas, religious institutions, and saints, to finalise arrangements with their consensus.

Collaborative Meeting to Finalise Arrangements

In this sequence, a significant meeting of ashram operators in the Kumbh area was held on Thursday at the CCR building under the chairpersonship of Mela Officer Sonika.

During the meeting, heads and representatives of various ashrams appreciated the preparations being undertaken by the state government and the fair administration for the Kumbh Mela. They stated that all ashrams would extend full support with commitment and capability, playing a leading role in ensuring a divine and grand organisation of the event.

On the occasion, Mela Officer Sonika assured the ashram operators that adequate facilities and necessary conveniences would be provided to them for the Kumbh Mela. She shared the contact numbers of fair administration officials and said that ashram representatives could reach out to concerned authorities at any time for assistance, suggestions, or to address any issues.

She emphasised that an effective system of continuous dialogue and coordination has been established with all stakeholders, including akharas, ashrams, religious organisations, and saints.

Enhancing the Pilgrim Experience

She also informed that a light and sound show is being planned in Haridwar as part of the Kumbh Mela. Special efforts are being made for the beautification and decoration of the entire Kumbh area so that devotees receive not only a spiritual atmosphere but also well-organised facilities.

The Mela Officer highlighted that the Kumbh Mela is a grand festival of faith, spirituality, and cultural tradition, attracting millions of devotees from India and abroad. Considering the large influx of pilgrims, the role of ashrams becomes extremely important, as they largely manage accommodation and food arrangements for devotees and provide support in various aspects of the fair.

She reiterated that the administration is fully committed to supporting ashrams and will carefully consider their suggestions while finalising arrangements. She added that coordinated and collective efforts between the administration and the saint community would make the Kumbh Mela orderly, safe, and exemplary.

Expressing confidence, she said that with the cooperation of all departments, ashram operators, and volunteers, the Kumbh Mela would be conducted grandly and systematically.

Infrastructure and Development Updates

Additional Mela Officer Dayanand Saraswati provided detailed information about the preparations, stating that all major, permanent works related to the fair have begun and are targeted for completion by October. Essential facilities for pilgrims are being developed across the Kumbh area, while the improvement and expansion of roads, bridges, and ghats are underway. Cleanliness, safety, and smooth transportation are being given top priority.

Key Suggestions from Religious Leaders

During the meeting, several saints, including Mahamandaleshwar Yatindranand Giri, Rupendra Prakash, Lalitanand Giri, Maitri Giri, Hema Saraswati, Swami Anantanand, and Mahant Risheshwaranand, appreciated the preparations and affirmed that all ashrams are fully prepared to contribute to the grand and divine organisation of the Kumbh Mela.

Representatives stressed the need for special arrangements for cleanliness and beautification across the Kumbh area, along with effective control on polythene usage. Key suggestions included operating shuttle services from railway stations and bus terminals during major bathing days when traffic restrictions are in place, ensuring stoppage of trains at Motichur and Raiwala stations, providing relief in electricity and water bills for ashrams serving pilgrims during the fair period, and expediting the improvement and expansion of roads and ghats.

The meeting was also attended by several other representatives, including Mahant Durgadas, Ashutosh Muni, Kapil Muni, Krishna Muni, Dinesh Das, Ganga Das, Om Das, Sandeep Vedalankar, Swami Ravidev Shastri, Swami Shivam Mahant, Acharya Hariharanand, Swami Gyananand, Jaipal Sharma, and Baljinder Shastri, who presented important suggestions, requested timely provision of essential facilities for ashrams, and reaffirmed their commitment to supporting the successful organization of the Kumbh Mela.