IIT Delhi's materials science department has launched a comic book, 'DMSE- Delivering a Material Safari Experience', featuring mascot Prof Padarth. It uses storytelling and art to make complex scientific concepts accessible and engaging for students.

The Department of Materials Science and Engineering (DMSE) at IIT Delhi has taken a creative initiative and released a first-of-its-kind comic book-style brochure to bring the world of materials engineering alive through humour, storytelling, and vibrant art.

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A 'Material Safari' with Prof Padarth

According to a press release, at the heart of the comic titled 'DMSE- Delivering a Material Safari Experience' is Prof Padarth, the newly introduced mascot and 'sutradhar' of the DMSE. Presented as a witty guide, Prof Padarth accompanies a curious student on a jungle-safari-themed journey through the diverse terrains of materials science, from metals and ceramics to polymers, data science and emerging smart materials.

Demystifying Science Through Storytelling

As per the release, through this playful narrative style, the brochure aims to demystify complex scientific concepts and highlight real-world connections that make materials engineering both impactful and relatable. Woven into the storyline are nuanced reflections of IIT Delhi's commitment to equity, diversity, and inclusion.

Vision Behind the Initiative

Prof Jayant Jain, Head, Department of Materials Science and Engineering, said, "This comic book was conceived to herald an era of bringing the fun aspects of STEM to the fore. Materials engineering is a deeply creative and inspiring field, and we wanted a medium that could engage students and non-technical audiences alike. Through Prof Padarth's adventures, we hope to spark curiosity and showcase the excitement that lies in understanding the materials that shape our world."

Making Science Relatable and Natural

DMSE's Prof R Lakshmi Narayan, who led this initiative, added, "The idea is to let students look at materials as something they live with and experience every day so that the work they do does not feel highly technical but completely natural and logical. Prof Padarth's journey through the realm of materials will be the new fantasy world through which we wish to reach out to our younger generation of materials scientists."

The Creative Collaboration

To bring this vision to life, a team of four DMSE faculty members working on the brochure collaborated with Prasenjit Chatterjee, a former IIT Delhi student of the Department of Design, IIT Delhi. Chatterjee worked closely with the team to shape the visual imagination, characters, and storyline to combine scientific ideas with an engaging, comic-book aesthetic, said the release.

Future Plans and Broader Mission

The 1st edition of the DMSE comic book will be followed by a series of comic books that will be released over time to capture the essence of the department, its research projects, and teaching work through the medium of art.

As per the release, this creative outreach is part of the Department of Materials Science and Engineering's broader mission to communicate science in accessible, culturally resonant, and inclusive ways. The comic-style brochure stands as a testament to the department's innovative spirit and its commitment to inspiring the next generation of materials engineers. (ANI)