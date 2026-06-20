A 'PM Kisan Utsav Diwas' was held in Gandhinagar, where CM Bhupendra Patel noted that Rs 1,025 crore was credited to 51.28 lakh farmers under the 23rd PM-Kisan instalment. He highlighted various farmer welfare and irrigation initiatives.

A state-level "PM Kisan Utsav Diwas" programme was organised in Gandhinagar under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel to mark the occasion. Agriculture Minister Jitu Vaghani and Minister of State Ramesh Katara graced the event.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the 23rd instalment of the PM- Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme from Tarakeswar-Hooghly in West Bengal and transferred assistance of over Rs. 18,880 crore directly to the bank accounts of 9.44 crore farmers across the country, according to a release.

Under the 23rd instalment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme, more than Rs. 1,025 crore has been credited to the bank accounts of 51.28 lakh farmers in Gujarat. CM distributed benefits to farmer beneficiaries under various agriculture and horticulture schemes. Thousands of farmers from across the State and other dignitaries watched the live telecast of the Prime Minister's address.

CM Patel on Farmer Prosperity and Governance

Addressing the gathering, CM stated that the government is continuously working towards enhancing farmers' income, making agriculture more prosperous and strengthening the rural economy. He said the state government is committed to strengthening Gujarat's agricultural sector through farmers' prosperity, water conservation, natural farming and modern agricultural practices. CM said that 12 years of good governance under the leadership of PM Modi have been completed. He stated that during these 12 years, several historic decisions and welfare-oriented schemes have been implemented with farmers' welfare at the centre. The state government has also undertaken numerous successful initiatives to make agriculture more self-reliant, sustainable and prosperous.

Addressing Water Scarcity and Promoting Modern Practices

He stated that water is the greatest requirement for farmers and noted that Gujarat has experienced the challenges arising from a lack of water in agriculture. He said that while farming was earlier largely dependent on rainfall, the expansion of Narmada-based irrigation facilities and canal networks has enabled farmers in many regions to achieve higher productivity and cultivate crops in all three agricultural seasons.

Urging farmers to adopt planned farming in view of low rainfall conditions, CM stated that rainfall this year is likely to remain below normal due to the impact of El Nino. He emphasised that farmers need not panic due to changing climatic conditions and should adopt a scientific approach by selecting crops requiring less water and suitable seed varieties for planned cultivation.

New Policies for Small Farmers and Crop Protection

He further stated that the government has undertaken extensive efforts to strengthen irrigation facilities through optimum utilisation of Narmada waters and enhanced water storage in lakes and dams. Highlighting an important decision of the state government, CM said that the permissible distance for filling lakes around the Narmada Command Area has been increased from 3 kilometres to 7 kilometres.

Speaking about another farmer-centric decision, CM stated, "A significant policy decision has been taken under the Wire fencing scheme to protect crops. He said that while the scheme was earlier available for landholdings up to five hectares, the eligibility limit has now been reduced to one hectare to enable small and marginal farmers to benefit. He also emphasised the need to expand storage facilities so that farmers can store their produce and sell it at the right time and at remunerative prices."

Focus on Soil Health and Natural Farming

CM said that various initiatives are being undertaken under the "Khet Bachao Abhiyan" to preserve soil health alongside agricultural development. He said that healthy soil leads to quality crop production and also has a positive impact on human health.

Describing natural farming as a new opportunity for farmers, the Chief Minister said that a nationwide movement for natural farming is gaining momentum under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The state government is actively promoting natural farming to preserve the natural strength of the soil. He also noted that Governor Acharya Devvrat has been visiting villages and guiding farmers on natural farming techniques and their benefits.

Strengthening Water Conservation Efforts

Highlighting water conservation initiatives such as the Amrit Sarovar Mission and the "Catch the Rain" campaign, CM stated that the State has exceeded the target of constructing 75 Amrit Sarovars in each district. These initiatives are helping strengthen groundwater recharge through rainwater harvesting. An allocation of Rs. 50 lakh has been provided to each MLA to promote water conservation works, including recharge borewells.

Agriculture Minister on Scheme's Success and State Initiatives

On this occasion, Agriculture Minister Jitu Vaghani stated that more than Rs. 1,025 crore has been transferred directly and transparently into the bank accounts of over 51 lakh farmers of Gujarat without any intermediary involvement. He said that more than Rs. 4.50 lakh crore has so far been directly credited to the bank accounts of over 11 crore farmers across the country. Since its launch in 2019, Scheme has become a major financial support for farmers in meeting expenses related to seeds, fertilisers and pesticides. Various welfare schemes and procurement at Minimum Support Prices are also contributing to the strengthening of the rural economy.

Lauding the sensitive and farmer-centric leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Agriculture Minister Jitu Vaghani stated that the state government has taken several historic decisions in the interest of farmers, ranging from subsidies worth thousands of crores for agricultural mechanisation to the announcement of a historic Rs. 11,000 crore relief package during natural calamities. He added that decisions such as releasing Narmada waters to fill lakes and dams during critical situations have contributed significantly to the prosperity and well-being of Gujarat's farmers. (ANI)