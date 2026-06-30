HP Health Minister Dhaniram Shandil suspended a doctor following a woman's death after childbirth in Kullu. A high-level probe has been ordered to investigate negligence, with nursing staff also under scrutiny for disciplinary action.

Kullu Maternal Death Case

The Himachal Pradesh Health Minister Colonel (Retd) Dhaniram Shandil on Tuesday announced the immediate suspension of the doctor concerned following the alleged negligence case linked to the death of a woman after childbirth at a government hospital in Kullu. The minister said a high-level inquiry has been ordered and warned that nursing staff and any other officials found responsible would also face disciplinary action.

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Speaking to ANI in Shimla, the minister further said that the Himachal Pradesh Health Department is fully prepared to tackle any health emergencies during the ongoing monsoon season and has already issued detailed disaster preparedness instructions to all departments.

Addressing the Kullu maternal death case, the Health Minister said the preliminary inquiry suggests that the woman remained stable for nearly a day after delivering her baby but later developed medical complications that resulted in her death. Col (Retd) Dhaniram Shandil told ANI, "The initial inquiry has revealed that after childbirth, the woman remained fine for almost a day. Due to certain medical reasons, her condition subsequently deteriorated and, as a result, she passed away. We have ordered a high-powered inquiry. Once the detailed report comes, I will be able to share further information."

The minister said the doctor concerned has been suspended with immediate effect and attached to the Directorate of Health Services, Shimla, until the inquiry is completed. "The concerned doctor has been suspended with immediate effect and attached to the Directorate of Health Services, Shimla. I have instructed the Director and the Health Secretary that the doctor will remain attached there until the inquiry is completed," he added.

The minister said the role of nursing staff and other hospital employees is also being thoroughly examined and strict action will follow if anyone is found responsible. "Our nursing staff is also under investigation. A full-fledged inquiry has been ordered and the report is expected soon. If any member of the nursing staff is found deserving of suspension or disciplinary action, appropriate action will also be taken," Col Shandil said.

Probe to Examine Staff Conduct and Behaviour

The minister stressed that the inquiry is not limited to clinical aspects alone but will also examine the conduct and behaviour of healthcare workers towards patients and attendants. "We also want to assess how our doctors and staff conduct themselves, how they communicate with patients, and what kind of language they use. Not only the suspended doctor, but every staff member involved in patient care must display humanity and compassion. Their behaviour should reflect sensitivity and respect," he added.

He said the government is committed to ensuring that such incidents do not recur and announced plans to personally interact with healthcare personnel across the state. "We are taking every possible step to ensure that such incidents do not happen again. I intend to meet doctors, nursing staff and paramedical staff in batches. Good behaviour must come first, and medical services must be delivered with complete dedication. I will issue clear directions and also appeal to all healthcare workers because service to humanity is service to God," he further said.

Col Shandil added that fresh behavioural guidelines for healthcare professionals would be issued next week. He said, "Next week, I will issue detailed directions to ensure that every patient and attendant is treated with dignity and does not face any unnecessary hardship. You will see positive results."

Absence from Union Health Ministers' Meeting Explained

Meanwhile, responding to questions regarding his absence from the meeting of State Health Ministers chaired by Union Health Minister JP Nadda, Col (Retd) Shandil said his presence at the Shoolini Fair in Solan was essential in his capacity as the local MLA due to the massive public gathering and security responsibilities. "Health Ministers from across the country attended the meeting, while Himachal Pradesh was represented by the Health Secretary. As the local MLA, my presence at the Shoolini Fair in Solan was essential because lakhs of people participate in the event. Earlier incidents at the fair had resulted in injuries, and we have had to prepare detailed Standard Operating Procedures to ensure public safety," he said.

He said he had informed Nadda well in advance and had received his approval. "I had already informed Jagat Prakash Nadda ji about my inability to attend because of the fair. Around two to three days earlier, I had a meeting with him through video conferencing for nearly one and a half hours and explained that I would not be able to attend due to my responsibilities during the fair. He permitted me to remain in Solan. The Health Secretary and the Director of Health Services represented Himachal Pradesh at the meeting," he said.

Monsoon Preparedness

On monsoon preparedness, the Health Minister said the state government has learned lessons from previous disasters and has significantly strengthened emergency response mechanisms across departments. The minister said, "We have learned lessons from previous incidents. The government is fully alert, and detailed written instructions have been issued to every department regarding disaster preparedness, emergency response and continuity of essential services."

He said the Health Department remains prepared throughout the year but is maintaining an even higher level of readiness during the monsoon. "The Health Department is fully prepared. We always have to remain ready, irrespective of whether the weather is good or bad. Our department remains prepared for every kind of emergency, and during the monsoon, we have further strengthened our preparedness. Necessary directions have already been issued, " Col Shandil added. (ANI)