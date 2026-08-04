Omar Abdullah condemned the killing of two migrant labourers in Kulgam, stating no religion allows such acts. The attack sparked a political row after Farooq Abdullah questioned its timing, linking it to the demand for the restoration of statehood.

Omar Abdullah Condemns Attack

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday strongly condemned the killing of innocent people in the Kulgam terror attack, saying that no religion allows such acts and calling on security agencies to make every effort to prevent such incidents.

Two migrant labourers from Chhattisgarh were killed by terrorists in Kulgam district on Friday. One labourer died on the spot, while the second succumbed to injuries during treatment on Saturday. Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a massive search operation to trace the attackers.

Speaking about the attack, Omar Abdullah said, "The people who were killed, it is a matter of great regret. It should not have happened. Killing innocent people like this - no religion allows you to do this."

"No matter how much it is condemned, no matter how many words are used against this, they will fall short," he added.

The Chief Minister further said, "It is expected from the people responsible for maintaining security here that they will make every effort not to allow such attacks to happen."

Kulgam Police have intensified vehicle checking and identity card verification on NH-44 as part of heightened security measures following the attack.

Political Row Over Farooq Abdullah's Remarks

Meanwhile, a political row emerged over National Conference president and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah's comments on the Kulgam attack.

Abdullah questioned the timing of the attack, saying such incidents appeared to occur whenever the demand for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood gathered momentum. He also called for a thorough investigation, saying it was not yet known who carried out the attack.

"It is not even known who carried out the attack or who the perpetrators are. There must be an investigation to identify the attackers. I do not know why this happens only when we ask for the restoration of statehood," Abdullah said.

BJP Leaders Criticise Comments

The remarks drew criticism from BJP leaders, who accused Abdullah of politicising the terror incident. BJP leader Ravinder Raina said political leaders should stand united against terrorism instead of making speculative statements.

Leader of Opposition in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Sunil Sharma said linking terrorism with the statehood issue was illogical, describing terrorism as a proxy war sponsored by Pakistan.

Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Sat Sharma also criticised Abdullah's remarks, alleging that certain leaders repeatedly attempted to absolve Pakistan of responsibility for terrorism.

BJP MLA Vikram Randhawa said Abdullah should have condemned the attack and stood with the bereaved families instead of making such statements.

(ANI)