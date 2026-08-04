Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis criticized the Congress for its 'gungi gudiya' (mute doll) remark against Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar. The NCP and Dy CM Eknath Shinde demanded an apology, while the Congress defended it as a political comment.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday criticised Congress over its reported "gungi gudiya" (mute doll) remark against Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, saying the Opposition party had "gone to a very low level" for publicity. Addressing a press conference, Fadnavis said, "Congress has gone to a very low level just for the sake of publicity. No one is looking at them."

'Gungi Gudiya' Controversy Erupts

The issue flared after the Maharashtra Congress posted a video on X on Monday in which NCP leader Dhananjay Munde reportedly shielded Sunetra Pawar from a journalist's question about the law and order situation in Beed district, following which the party labelled her a "gungi gudiya".

"Sunetra Pawar, how many more days will you remain a 'gungi gudiya'?" Maharashtra Congress wrote on X. सुनेत्रा पवार, अजून किती दिवस "गुंगी गुडिया" बनून राहतील ! pic.twitter.com/1Cgj9dZfBq — Maharashtra Congress (@INCMaharashtra) August 3, 2026 Sunetra Pawar is the guardian minister of Beed district.

Shinde Demands Apology, Slams Congress

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also condemned the reported remark and demanded an immediate apology from Congress. "Their minds have become corrupted, which is why they have insulted a sister. Sunetra Pawar is Maharashtra's first woman Deputy Chief Minister. In 2024, Congress insulted the 'Ladli Behans' by using derogatory language. Those very sisters showed them their place and taught them a lesson," Shinde said.

He said the remark was not merely an insult to Sunetra Pawar but to women across Maharashtra. "Therefore, I would say that this is not merely an insult to Sunetra Tai Pawar; it is an insult to all the mothers and sisters of Maharashtra. Our mothers and sisters will certainly teach Congress a lesson for this. The party must immediately apologise for such a condemnable statement. They must apologise immediately," Shinde said.

NCP Stages Protests, Demands Action

Following the controversy, NCP workers staged a protest outside the Maharashtra Congress office in Mumbai against the remark.

NCP MLA Sana Malik also criticised Congress, saying the party appeared to have forgotten its own history and demanded a clarification and public apology from the party's central leadership. "It seems the Congress party has forgotten its own history. Similar comments were once made about Indira Gandhi, and the Congress had opposed them. Sunetra Pawar is also Maharashtra's first woman Deputy Chief Minister. We find this deeply unfortunate; it appears that the Congress has, in a way, abandoned its own ideology," Malik said.

She demanded to know whether the Congress central leadership endorsed the stance taken by the Maharashtra unit. "Our immediate demand is for a clarification from the Indian National Congress in Delhi: Does the central leadership share the same stance as the Maharashtra Congress? We demand an immediate and public apology," she said.

Malik further warned that if Congress did not apologise, NCP workers would escalate their protests beyond Maharashtra and explore legal action. "Furthermore, if a timely apology is not issued, we will escalate our protests, which have already begun in Maharashtra, to a nationwide level and also explore potential legal action," she said.

Congress Defends Remark, Rejects Apology

However, Maharashtra Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal rejected the demand for an apology, saying the party had not used abusive or offensive language and that the remark was intended as a political comment. "No abusive language or offensive comments were used. However, you may have noticed recently that the NCP seems invisible; despite being in power, they aren't receiving due respect from the BJP. So, this move was likely a calculated attempt to demonstrate their existence," Sapkal told reporters.

"There is no scope for an apology here because there was no intent to insult; it was merely a political tactic," he added.

Sapkal also referred to the Baramati Lok Sabha election and said the Congress had withdrawn its candidate after discussions involving Sunetra Pawar and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. "As for the NCP, they seem to be forgetting the Baramati election, where the Congress had filed a nomination and a major political contest was expected. At that time, Sunetra Pawar, as the party chief, called me five times. Not only that, but the CM also called; out of sympathy and an understanding of the delicate situation, we withdrew our candidate," he said.

"Distorting a political comment in this manner is completely detrimental to healthy politics," Sapkal added.

Fadnavis on Other Issues

Mumbai Police Payroll Scam

Meanwhile, reacting to the alleged Mumbai Police payroll scam, Fadnavis said the matter dates back to 2020 and that an investigation was already underway. "This is the scam of the year 2020. An investigation is already going on into the matter. Action will be taken against all those involved," he said.

Siddhivinayak Temple Trust Audit

On demands for an audit of the Siddhivinayak Temple Trust amid allegations of donation theft, Fadnavis said an inquiry should be conducted wherever there is suspicion and evidence. "Wherever there is suspicion and evidence is available, an inquiry should definitely take place, and accordingly, it is being conducted," he said. (ANI)