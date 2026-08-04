The Election Commission of India has extended the timeline for filing claims under the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Delhi, with the final electoral roll now scheduled to be published on October 27. A similar extension was granted in Odisha.

Delhi Electoral Roll Revision Extended

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday extended the timeline for filing claims and objections under the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Delhi, with the final electoral roll now scheduled to be published on October 27. According to the revised schedule, the draft electoral roll will be published on August 24, and the period for filing claims and objections will remain open from August 24 to September 23. The Commission has fixed October 1 as the qualifying date for the revision. As part of the exercise, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will conduct house-to-house verification from June 30 to August 17.

Odisha Electoral Roll Revision Deadline Extended

Earlier on Friday, the EC extended the deadline for filing claims and objections regarding the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Odisha from August 4 to August 19. The decision to revise the schedule was taken following a request made by the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Odisha. The revision is being carried out with July 1, 2026, as the qualifying date. According to a notification issued by the Commission on Friday, the period for filing claims and objections, which was originally scheduled to end on August 4, has now been extended to August 19. As per the revised schedule, the "Notice Phase" and the disposal of claims and objections will now continue until September 17, 2026. The final publication of the electoral rolls for the state of Odisha is scheduled for September 21, 2026.

"The Commission, on the request of the Chief Electoral Officer, Odisha, and in exercise of the power conferred by the proviso to Rule 12 of the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, has decided to extend the period for filing claims and objections up to 19.08.2026 for ongoing Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls," the official notification stated. (ANI)