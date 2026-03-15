BRS working president KT Rama Rao penned a letter to Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, detailing the concerns of small businesses, hotels, and PG hostels. He provided six practical recommendations, urging the Centre to consider them for the nation's benefit.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) said he has written a detailed letter to Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, highlighting concerns faced by small businesses and accommodations across the country.

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KTR details practical recommendations

Speaking to ANI, KTR on Saturday said that people across the country, particularly small hotels, PG hostels and various other accommodations, were worried and concerned. He suggested six practical considerations and recommendations to the Union government in the letter and expressed hope that it would take them into account. "We have written a detailed letter to the Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri. Across the country today, people are worried, especially small hotels, PG hostels, and several accommodations are extremely concerned. I have given him about six very practical considerations and recommendations for him to consider," KTR told ANI here.

KTR further said that the suggestions were made in the interest of the nation, young people and small business owners. "We hope that the Union government will heed our advice because whatever I've said is in the interest of the nation, our youngsters and especially small business owners. I hope the government really pays heed to it and hopefully considers it," he added.

Puri assures on India's energy security

Earlier on March 13, Puri assured Parliament that India's energy supplies remain secure despite major global disruptions caused by the ongoing conflict in West Asia and subsequent closure of the Strait of Hormuz. In his statement in the Lok Sabha, Puri said the government has taken multiple measures to safeguard the country's energy security and ensure the uninterrupted availability of petroleum products, cooking gas, and natural gas.

In a post on X, he reiterated, "Despite the current geopolitical situation involving major energy producers, our energy imports are secure and continue to flow from different sources using non-Hormuz routes. We are comfortably placed and can meet the energy requirements of our citizens."

"There is no shortage of petrol, diesel, kerosene, aviation turbine fuel or fuel oil. Retail outlets across the country are stocked, and supply chains are functioning normally," the minister said.

LPG production boosted, imports diversified

"In the last five days, LPG production has been increased by 28 per cent through refinery directives," Puri said.

India has also diversified LPG imports beyond the Gulf, securing cargoes from countries including the United States, Norway, Canada, Algeria and Russia.

The minister said, "It should be noted that India was previously importing approximately 60 per cent of its LPG requirements from Gulf countries such as Qatar, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait and 40 per cent is produced domestically. Procurement has now been actively diversified, with cargoes being secured from the United States, Norway, Canada, Algeria, and Russia, in addition to available Gulf sources." (ANI)