BRS leader KT Rama Rao condemned the Indian Youth Congress' 'shirtless' protest at the AI Summit as 'deplorable'. He noted the irony of it happening while their own party's CM, Revanth Reddy, was speaking. BJP's Sambit Patra also slammed the act.

KTR Condemns 'Deplorable' Protest

Bharat Rashtra Samithi Working President KT Rama Rao on Saturday condemned the Indian Youth Congress protest at the AI Summit, calling it a "deplorable" attempt by the protestors to showcase their "petty political theatrics." In a post on 'X', KTR said that such protests at the AI summit would portray India's image in a poor light globally. He added that differences of opinion are natural in a democracy, but understanding where and how to protest is also important. "It is absolutely deplorable that members of the Youth Congress chose the AI Impact Summit 2026 as a venue for petty political theatrics Using such a global platform for protests will project our great nation India in a poor light internationally While difference of opinion is natural in a democracy, understanding where and how to protest is very important," the 'X' post from KTR said.

Furthermore, the BRS leader pointed out that the Youth Congress workers staged a protest at a time when the Telangana CM Revanth Reddy was addressing the summit. "There is a time and place for political dissent, and an international summit is certainly not one of them And the irony is hard to miss: Youth Congress guys staged the protest precisely when their own party's Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy, was addressing the same AI Summit," the 'X' post added.

'Shirtless' Protest Against PM Modi

Cadres of the Indian Youth Congress on Friday staged a 'shirtless' protest stunt at Bharat Mandapam against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, criticising the AI Impact Summit and accusing the PM of being "compromised". During the protest, party workers removed their shirts as a mark of dissent. In a statement, the Indian Youth Congress said its workers were protesting against a "compromised Prime Minister who has traded the identity of the country at the AI Summit."

Police later detained the protesters. "Indian Youth Congress workers raised their voice and protested against the compromised Prime Minister who has traded the identity of the country at the AI Summit," an official post from the Indian Youth Congress said.

BJP Slams 'Shameless, Topless, and Brainless' Congress

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sambit Patra slammed the Congress Party for allegedly disrupting the AI Impact Summit, following a "shirtless" protest conducted by the Indian Youth Congress at Bharat Mandapam on Friday. During a press conference, Patra criticised the party as "shameless, topless, and brainless." He further called Rahul Gandhi the country's "biggest traitor" for his alleged role in disrupting the high-profile event. "Earlier, India neither participated in such summits nor hosted them. But now, it is organising them on a large scale. Along with the Prime Minister, the President of France and several other prominent world leaders took part. Leaders from across the world were praising India. However, Rahul Gandhi is being described as the country's biggest traitor and a spoiler who disrupts such moments. It is said that he raises questions on everything -- whether it is Operation Sindoor or air strikes.As for the Congress, I have three words: topless, brainless, and shameless," said Patra.

Protesters Detained by Delhi Police

Delhi Police on Friday detained four Indian Youth Congress (IYC) workers during a protest at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital. The accused are scheduled to be produced in the Patiala House Court later today. The protesters engaged in a prolonged scuffle, and several serious charges have been registered, as per Delhi police sources. (ANI)