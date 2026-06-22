BRS's KTR alleged Congress's "Indiramma Rajyam" pushed Telangana into crisis, accusing CM Revanth Reddy of betraying farmers with a new crop procurement policy and writing their "death warrant" by limiting paddy procurement.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) alleged that the Congress government's "Indiramma Rajyam" has pushed Telangana into a deep crisis and accused Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of betraying the farming community through the state's latest crop procurement policy.

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'Death Warrant for Farmers'

According to a press release, addressing a BRS constituency-level party workers' meeting in Wardhannapet Assembly constituency of Warangal district, KTR said the Congress government had failed to deliver any meaningful development or welfare measures during its two-and-a-half years in office. Stating that the government's decision to procure paddy only within the limits prescribed by the Centre would severely impact Telangana farmers, KTR alleged that Revanth Reddy had "written a death warrant for the state's farmers."

"Earlier, Revanth Reddy questioned whether the previous government was acting as a broker for Prime Minister Narendra Modi whenever it followed the Centre's directives. Today, he is doing exactly the same by saying that the state will procure only the quantity approved by the Centre," KTR said. He warned that from the next agricultural season onwards, there would be no assurance that farmers' produce would be procured beyond the Central quota, pushing the farming community into a severe crisis.

'Congress Deceived Every Section of Society'

As per the release, KTR alleged that the Congress government had failed to address issues such as fertilizer shortages, seed shortages, power cuts, delays in the implementation of Rythu Bharosa, and the discontinuation of Rythu Bima. He also accused the government of attempting to undermine free electricity for farmers through the proposed farmers' DISCOM initiative.

"The Congress government has deceived every section of society after coming to power. People must ask what new schemes have been introduced and what development has taken place in the last two-and-a-half years," he said.

Claiming that Telangana had moved from a decade of welfare under the BRS government to a period of crisis under Congress rule, KTR said the state had witnessed no significant achievements since the change in government.

Criticism Over Debt and Delhi Visits

Criticising the Chief Minister's frequent visits to New Delhi, KTR alleged that despite travelling to the national capital 73 times, Revanth Reddy had failed to secure any substantial benefits for Telangana.

He further alleged that while the previous BRS government utilised borrowed funds for welfare programmes, irrigation projects, drinking water schemes, 24-hour power supply and infrastructure development, the Congress government had accumulated massive debt without translating it into tangible benefits for the people.

KTR Alleges Political Vendetta, Vows to Protect Cadre

Further, KTR accused the Congress government of focusing on commissions and political vendetta instead of governance. He alleged that BRS leaders and workers were being targeted and harassed for raising public issues.

Warning against what he termed the "harassment" of BRS cadres, KTR said the party would stand firmly by its workers and hold accountable those who misuse official machinery against political opponents.

Acknowledging that the BRS leadership had focused primarily on development during its decade in power, KTR said the party would now place greater emphasis on strengthening and supporting its cadre.

"For the next five years, I take responsibility for the development and welfare of our party workers. The strength of the BRS lies in its cadre, and we will stand by every worker who has remained with the party through difficult times," he said.

KTR called upon party workers to intensify their struggle against the Congress government and work collectively towards bringing BRS president K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) back as Chief Minister.

During the meeting, KTR also briefed party workers on the party's membership drive and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) programme through a detailed presentation. (ANI)