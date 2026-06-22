The Gujarat government has introduced a new policy for former Agniveers, providing a 20% reservation in Class-3 posts across police, jail, and forest departments. The policy also includes exemptions from physical tests and age relaxation benefits.

Gujarat Govt Announces 20% Job Quota for Agniveers

The Gujarat government on Monday announced a major policy decision aimed at providing structured employment opportunities to former Agniveers in state services, including a 20 per cent reservation in direct recruitment to multiple Class-3 cadres across key departments.

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According to an official statement, the decision has been taken under the direction of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel to facilitate the integration of ex-Agniveers into uniformed services and other government roles.

As per the announcement, former Agniveers will be granted 20 per cent reservation in direct recruitment for Class-3 posts in the Armed Police Sub-Inspector cadre, Armed Police Constable, SRP Platoon Commander, Police Constable, Jail Department posts, including Jailer Group-2 and Jail Guards, as well as Forest Department positions such as Forest Guard and Forest Conservator.

Exemptions and Age Relaxation Benefits

In addition to the reservation benefit, the state government has also approved significant relaxations for candidates who have completed their tenure under the Agniveer Scheme. Former Agniveers will be exempted from the physical efficiency test in the concerned recruitment processes. The upper age limit for recruitment has also been relaxed by up to three years for general ex-Agniveers, while candidates from the first batch of the scheme will be eligible for a relaxation of up to five years," the statement stated.

Recognising Service and Strengthening State Forces

The statement asserted that the move is intended to recognise the discipline, training, and service experience of Agniveers and to provide them with smoother transition opportunities into state government employment.

"The government is committed to ensuring that trained and disciplined youth who have served the nation under the Agniveer Scheme are provided meaningful opportunities in state services. This decision reflects that commitment," it said.

It further added that the policy will strengthen recruitment in uniformed services by utilising the skills of trained ex-servicemen while also expanding employment avenues for youth returning from military service.

The benefits of the new policy will be applicable across upcoming direct recruitment processes in the concerned departments once the implementation guidelines are formally issued by the state government.