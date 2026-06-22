The first-ever BJP government budget in West Bengal was hailed by CM Suvendu Adhikari and MLA Subrata Thakur. It focuses on regional development, security, and culture, and includes a 20% DA hike for govt employees and new welfare schemes.

Viksit Bangla Budget 2026-27 Presented

BJP MLA Subrata Thakur on Monday welcomed the West Bengal Budget, saying that this is the first time that all the regions from Darjeeling to the seacoast have received due attention and funding. Speaking to ANI, Thakur said, "It was a great budget, and I thank our CM and Finance Minister. For the first time, all regions from Darjeeling to the seacoast have received due attention and funding. Over 50% allocation was given for North Bengal."

Earlier in the day, State Finance Minister, Swapan Dasgupta, presented the budget for the first-ever BJP government in the state, with a net allocation of Rs 4,38,775.29 crore (Net) for the financial year 2026-2027. The plan tries to balance welfare-heavy spending with job creation, public sector relief, and key industrial initiatives under the "Viksit Bangla" banner.

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CM Hails 'Attempt to Bring Back Lost Culture'

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari also hailed the first-ever budget by the BJP government in the state, calling it an "attempt to bring back the lost culture and dignity" of the state.

Addressing a post-budget press conference in Kolkata, Suvendu Adhikari said that providing a "fear-free environment" to the citizens has been the priority of the government. CM Adhikari said, "This budget for the financial year 2026-27 was presented in the state assembly. This budget is an attempt to bring back the lost culture and dignity of West Bengal. In this budget, priority has been given to the security of West Bengal, providing a fear-free environment to the citizens and reviving the culture. Education and agriculture have also been given importance. Emphasis has been laid on strengthening the Constitution in the state, stopping syndicates, extortion and creating an environment for crafts and business. There is no section which has been ignored in this budget."

Key Announcements: DA Hike and Welfare Schemes

The state government announced a 20 per cent hike in the Dearness Allowance (DA) for government employees, bringing the total DA to 38 per cent. This will come into effect from October 1. The BJP had promised DA in line with the Centre's rate.

Suvendu Adhikari asked for time to deliver the promise. CM Adhikari said, "Give our government some time; we are committed to filling the 22 per cent DA gap. This time, we are providing 20 per cent DA."

Along with Rs 3,000 each to women under the Annapurna Scheme, the Finance Minister announced a one-time financial assistance of Rs 50,000 to unmarried female students to reduce the dropout rate of female students in higher education.