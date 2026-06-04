BRS leader KTR slammed the Congress-led Telangana government, alleging former MLA Balka Suman was jailed to divert public attention from government failures and multi-thousand-crore coal scams in the Singareni Collieries.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KTR on Thursday strongly criticised the Congress-led Telangana government, alleging that former MLA and BRS leader Balka Suman was jailed through fabricated cases to divert public attention from the government's failures and the alleged multi-thousand-crore coal scams in the Singareni Collieries.

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KTR met Balka Suman in Chanchalguda Jail earlier in the day, along with BRS leaders Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Sudheer Reddy, and Harshavardhan Reddy. Speaking to the media afterwards, KTR said that BRS would not be intimidated by illegal actions or imprisonment and vowed to hold the Congress government accountable for harming Singareni workers.

Allegations of Widespread Corruption

KTR said that since the Congress came to power in the state, BRS has been exposing major corruption scandals with evidence. He alleged that BRS uncovered a Rs 15,000 crore scam involving "Site Visitation Certificates" allegedly carried out under the influence of Srujan Reddy, the brother-in-law of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. He also recalled that BRS leader Harish Rao had exposed irregularities worth hundreds of crores in solar tenders.

The Naini Coal Tender Issue

Regarding the Naini coal tender issue, KTR alleged that disagreements over the distribution of benefits among ministers and the Chief Minister eventually led to the arrest of media representatives, after which the tender had to be cancelled.

Suman Jailed for Highlighting Workers' Plight

KTR stated that Balka Suman had spoken on behalf of workers during a meeting of the Telangana Coal Mine Workers Union (TBGKS), highlighting injustices occurring in Singareni. He said that during KCR's tenure, 19,000 hereditary jobs were provided through the Medical Invalidity Board. However, according to KTR, the Congress government has not convened board meetings for the past 11 months, causing injustice to thousands of workers' children. He further criticised Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka for announcing in the Assembly that a vigilance inquiry would be conducted into the 19,000 jobs already granted, which he said created anxiety among workers.

KTR alleged that Balka Suman's comments, made in response to workers' anger, were deliberately distorted and that he was booked under the PDPP Act and jailed to conceal the real exploitation taking place in Singareni. He noted that even the magistrate's court had criticised the police for excessive action and removed the relevant sections.

KTR Alleges Government's Double Standards

Questioning what he called the government's double standards, KTR raised several issues. He asked why Revanth Reddy, when he was Malkajgiri MP and PCC President, was not jailed after allegedly saying that Pragathi Bhavan, the Chief Minister's official residence, could be blown up with bombs. He also questioned why no action had been taken against Union Minister Bandi Sanjay, who had spoken about conducting a "surgical strike" in Hyderabad's Old City, and whether the same legal provisions applied to Balka Suman but not to him. KTR further asked why the law did not act against Congress leader Mainampalli Hanumantha Rao, who allegedly attacked Harish Rao's camp office in Siddipet and threatened to burn it with petrol. He also questioned why no action was taken against Jadcherla MLA Anirudh Reddy, who allegedly threatened to burn down a company.

New Allegations of Rs 1,600 Crore Coal Scam

KTR alleged that senior officials in Singareni manipulated records to show coal production that never occurred, resulting in a scam worth approximately Rs 1,600 crore and the disappearance of 4 million metric tons of coal. He questioned what the Central Government, which holds a 49 per cent stake in Singareni, was doing about the matter. KTR announced that he would write a detailed letter to Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy regarding the alleged scam and asked why Chief Minister Revanth Reddy remained silent on such a large-scale issue.

BRS Vows to Continue Fight

KTR said that during their meeting, Balka Suman appeared confident and determined. According to KTR, Suman told them, "Nobody should worry about me. Jails and cases are nothing new to me. During the Telangana movement itself, 220 cases were filed against me. Singareni workers in Mancherial, Adilabad, and Ramagundam are deeply upset. Instead of focusing on me, focus on their problems and fight for their rights."

KTR concluded by saying that BRS would not be intimidated even if Balka Suman remained in jail for another week or even a month. He vowed that the party would continue exposing what it calls the Congress government's illegal actions and the alleged exploitation in Singareni until the truth comes out. (ANI)