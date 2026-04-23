BRS leader K. T. Rama Rao attacked the BJP and Congress, alleging a 'Fevicol-like bond'. He challenged Union Minister Bandi Sanjay on 'money bag' claims and announced BRS's moral support for the ongoing RTC workers' strike in Telangana.

KTR Alleges 'Fevicol Bond' Between Congress, BJP

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President K. T. Rama Rao strongly criticised the BJP, alleging that the Congress and BJP are working together in Telangana and share a "Fevicol-like bond." Reacting to Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar's allegations that money bags are being delivered to Congress leaders, KTR questioned whether it is not the responsibility of the Union Home Ministry to seize such illegal funds.

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He advised Bandi Sanjay to remember that he is a Union Minister and to stop speaking like a corporator in the streets of Karimnagar, and instead behave in a manner befitting his position.

KTR challenged the Centre to prove its intent by tracking every rupee allegedly being sent from Telangana to the AICC. He further alleged that while "RR Tax" collected in Telangana is reaching leaders in Delhi, BJP leaders are remaining silent spectators.

He questioned what Bandi Sanjay has contributed to Telangana as a Union Minister, apart from allegedly assisting Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. KTR also criticised Sanjay for being unaware that the temple in his own constituency, Vemulawada, was not included in the "Divya Bharat" scheme. He further alleged that scams are taking place across sectors, from Amrut schemes to Singareni, and accused Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy of remaining silent and moving closely with Congress ministers.

BRS Backs RTC Workers' Strike

KTR announced that the BRS extends moral support to the ongoing strike by RTC workers in the state. He stated that all the demands raised by RTC employees are justified and urged the Congress government to immediately fulfil the promises made during the elections.

He alleged that while the previous BRS government had recognised RTC employees as government staff, the current Congress government has failed to implement it.

He demanded that an immediate appointment date be announced and that pending PRC benefits, DA dues, and other arrears be cleared without delay. KTR criticised the Congress for ignoring commitments made in its manifesto and trying to evade responsibility.

He suggested that the state cabinet should convene and discuss pressing public issues like the RTC strike, instead of focusing solely on financial distributions. He also advised ministers to revisit their own manifesto promises regarding RTC employees and questioned how, even after three budgets, the government appears unaware of its own commitments. (ANI)