KTR issues a legal notice to CM Revanth Reddy for defamatory remarks linking him to Globe Arena Technologies. He demands an apology in 48 hours, refutes the 'benami' claims, and challenges Reddy to a probe and a live lie detector test.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao on Thursday said that he has served a legal notice on Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, demanding that he tender an unconditional public apology within 48 hours for allegedly linking him to Globe Arena Technologies and "falsely branding" it as his benami company.

KTR Sends Legal Notice, Demands Apology

According to a press release from BRS, KT Rama Rao strongly condemned CM Reddy's remarks as false, malicious and defamatory. KTR asserted that he has no ownership, financial, proprietary or any other relationship whatsoever with Globe Arena Technologies and challenged the Chief Minister to substantiate his allegations with credible evidence.

"The Chief Minister has been asked to prove his allegations within 48 hours. If he fails to do so, he must tender an unconditional public apology. Otherwise, he will face appropriate civil and criminal legal proceedings, including a defamation suit for the irreparable damage caused to my reputation," KTR said.

'False, Fabricated and Politically Motivated'

Refuting the allegations, KTR said the claims that Globe Arena is his benami company, that he facilitated CBSE examination contracts for the firm, or that he had any financial interest in the company are completely false, fabricated and politically motivated. He said it was highly irresponsible for a Chief Minister holding the highest constitutional office in the State to level such serious allegations without any factual basis.

KTR Questions CM's Credibility, Alleges Diversion Tactics

Questioning the Chief Minister on his credibility, KTR asked, "If Globe Arena is really my benami company, why did the Congress Government itself enter into agreements with that company? Your own government signed contracts with the firm, and today you are claiming that it is my benami company. Does the Chief Minister have any sense of responsibility before making such allegations?"

KTR also accused CM Reddy of deliberately trying to divert public attention from the real issue concerning alleged irregularities in national examinations. "The responsibility for the NEET examination irregularities lies squarely with the Central Government. Students across the country are demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Yet, the Chief Minister, who should be questioning the Centre, does not even dare to utter the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Instead of protesting before Raj Bhavan or questioning the BJP-led Central Government, he staged a political drama in Kodangal," KTR remarked.

Alleges Congress-BJP Understanding

Alleging a covert understanding between the Congress and the BJP, KTR said the Chief Minister was afraid to question Prime Minister Modi because of his political compulsions, the press release stated. "Revanth Reddy is with the Congress during the day and with the BJP at night. He fears reopening of old cases and is compromising with the Centre to secure benefits through AMRUT and other contracts. That is also why the Centre has remained silent despite our repeated complaints on corruption in Singareni," he alleged.

Open Challenge for Probe and Lie Detector Test

Responding to Congress leaders' demand for an investigation, KTR said he was prepared to face any probe. "Whether it is the CID, CBI, SIT or any other investigating agency, I am ready to cooperate fully. Let the truth come before the people. At the same time, is the government prepared to order an SIT or CID inquiry into the allegations involving Revanth Reddy's family, the Srujan Reddy issue, the Singareni scam and the AMRUT contracts?" he asked.

KTR also threw an open challenge to the Chief Minister for a live lie detector test. "Seat both of us side by side before the people and conduct a live lie detector test. I have absolutely no connection with Globe Arena. Let the truth also come out regarding the allegations surrounding Singareni, the AMRUT contracts and other corruption charges. Let the people decide who is speaking the truth," KTR challenged.

Unconditional Apology Demanded Within 48 Hours

Stating that a person occupying the offices of both Chief Minister and Home Minister must act with responsibility and restraint, KTR said making reckless and unsubstantiated allegations for political gain was unbecoming of a constitutional functionary.

He demanded that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy immediately withdraw his false statements, issue an unconditional public apology within the stipulated 48-hour period, and refrain from repeating such defamatory allegations in future. Failing this, KTR said he would proceed with civil and criminal legal action, including filing a defamation suit seeking appropriate damages, to protect his reputation and uphold the rule of law, the press release said. (ANI)