BRS leader KTR accused the Congress government of betraying Telangana's unemployed youth. He slammed Rahul Gandhi for failing to fulfill promises like 2 lakh jobs and a Rs 4,000 allowance, calling the Youth Declaration a 'declaration of betrayal.'

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) on Friday directly questioned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over what he termed the Congress government's "betrayal" of Telangana's unemployed youth, saying the people of Telangana would write the party's political "death declaration" for failing to honour its promises.

Addressing the Yuva Sangrama Sadassu at Saroor Nagar Stadium, KTR reminded Rahul Gandhi of the Congress' much-publicised Youth Declaration, unveiled at the same venue three years ago, and asked him to explain why none of its major promises had been fulfilled, said a release.

KTR Questions Rahul Gandhi on Youth Declaration 'Betrayal'

KTR said, "Rahul Gandhi ji, you may not understand Telugu, so let me ask you in a language you understand. Do you remember meeting unemployed youth at Ashok Nagar? What happened to your promise of two lakh government jobs in the first year? Where is the Job Calendar? Where is the Rs 4,000 monthly unemployment allowance? What happened to the promises of electric scooters for college girls, interest-free loans for youth and the other commitments made in your Youth Declaration?"

KTR also questioned Rahul Gandhi's silence over the alleged police action against unemployed youth protesting for jobs in Telangana. "You travel across the country holding the Constitution and speaking about democracy. Why are you silent when unemployed youth in Telangana are lathi-charged, arrested and booked for demanding the implementation of your own party's promises?" he asked.

Declaring that the Congress' Youth Declaration had turned into a "declaration of betrayal," KTR said Telangana's youth had now written the party's political death declaration. He alleged that the Congress government had failed to deliver on every major employment promise made before the elections.

‘No Notifications, Only Lootifications’: KTR Slams State Govt

Launching a sharp attack on the state government, KTR said there were "no notifications, only lootifications," alleging that instead of creating jobs, the Congress government had become consumed by scams and corruption. He claimed Telangana was witnessing a "scam calendar" rather than a governance calendar and alleged that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy was more interested in pleasing the Congress high command than providing employment opportunities to the state's youth.

Challenge to CM Revanth Reddy

KTR challenged Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to substantiate the government's claim of filling 70,000 fresh government jobs through new recruitment notifications. "If he proves the claim with evidence, I will permanently retire from politics," KTR declared.

BRS Government’s Employment Record

Highlighting the BRS government's record, KTR said the previous administration had initiated recruitment for over 2.32 lakh government posts, filled around 1.62 lakh government jobs, and facilitated nearly 27 lakh public and private employment opportunities. He acknowledged that the TSPSC paper leak issue should have been handled more swiftly but maintained that the BRS government had itself detected and acted against the irregularities.

BRS Vows to Stand with Youth

Reaffirming BRS' commitment to unemployed youth, KTR said he would continue to stand by them "as an elder brother" and assured that a future BRS government under K. Chandrashekar Rao would prioritise transparent recruitment, a comprehensive Job Calendar and employment generation. He urged the people of Telangana to hold the Congress accountable for what he described as its betrayal of the state's youth. KTR also alleged that the Congress government had created an atmosphere of corruption that was driving away investments and private employment opportunities, while accusing the BJP of diverting industries away from Telangana. He urged intellectuals, parents and the people of Telangana to recognise what he described as Congress's failure to honour its promises and to hold the party accountable in the coming elections. (ANI)