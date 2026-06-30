BRS leader KT Rama Rao slammed CM Revanth Reddy, accusing him of betraying farmers by withholding Rs 30,000 crore under Rythu Bharosa. He alleged the Congress govt failed on loan waivers and created a urea shortage while holding lavish events.

KTR Labels CM Revanth Reddy 'Betrayer of Farmers'

BRS Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Tuesday strongly criticised Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, accusing him of withholding nearly Rs 30,000 crore under the Rythu Bharosa scheme and said that the state would forever remember him as a "Betrayer of Farmers".

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According to an official statement released by the BRS party, KTR claimed agriculture flourished during the previous ten years under the leadership of K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) and that KCR had credited nearly Rs 73,000 crore directly into farmers' bank accounts through 11 timely instalments of Rythu Bandhu, laying the foundation for an agricultural transformation in Telangana.

"Whereas, the current Chief Minister's so-called "Ashirvada Sabhas" are nothing but a political drama aimed at diverting public attention from the severe urea shortage and the hardships faced by farmers across the State," he said.

KTR asserted that KCR would forever be remembered as a "Farmer's Benefactor," whereas Revanth Reddy would be remembered as a "Betrayer of Farmers," and warned him that the Congress government's alleged betrayal of Telangana's farmers would continue to haunt it politically.

Congress Rule Criticised for Publicity Over Farmer Welfare

Lashing out at the current administration, KTR said, "Releasing Rythu Bharosa assistance merely requires the government to transfer funds directly into farmers' accounts, yet the Congress government has chosen to organise extravagant public meetings purely for publicity. While farmers are struggling with procurement issues, shortage of urea and the looming threat of drought, the Chief Minister is busy conducting celebratory events instead of addressing their problems," he said.

Allegations of Unfulfilled Promises

Describing the Congress government's 30-month rule as a "disastrous administration," KTR alleged that it has turned agriculture into a crisis and denied farmers nearly Rs 30,000 crore under the Rythu Bharosa scheme during the last two-and-a-half years.

He said the Congress had promised Rs 15,000 per acre annually before the elections but, after assuming office, released assistance only for one or two acres while denying benefits to lakhs of farmers. KTR also alleged that the Congress government has failed to honour Rythu Bharosa on four occasions, affecting nearly 70 lakh farmers across Telangana.

The BRS leader said farmers would never forget what he described as the government's betrayal. He further accused the government of failing to fulfil its promise of a Rs 2 lakh farm loan waiver, alleging that it had not even implemented a quarter of the promised waiver. He even criticised the government for spending crores of rupees on the Chief Minister's repeated visits to Delhi and publicity-oriented public meetings instead of extending investment support to farmers.

Urea Shortage and Procurement Failures Highlighted

Referring to the ongoing alleged urea shortage, KTR said farmers across Telangana are struggling to obtain fertilisers and alleged that the Ashirvada Sabhas are being organised solely to divert attention from the crisis.

KTR also criticised the State government for shifting responsibility for paddy procurement by stating that it would procure only as much paddy as the Centre purchases, calling it a reflection of administrative failure. (ANI)

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