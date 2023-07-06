Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Good news for Kerala! Passengers can now fly directly to Vietnam from Kochi; Here's HOW

    The official announcement of the flight service was made by the Vietnam Ambassador in India at a ceremony held in Kochi in connection with the launch of the Kochi-Ho Chi Minh City flight service. Vietjet is a dynamic Vietnamese low-cost airline offering domestic and international flights. 

    Good news for Kerala! Passengers can now fly directly to Vietnam from Kochi; Here's HOW
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 6, 2023, 5:23 PM IST

    In a major boost to tourism, people of Kerala can now travel directly to Vietnam from August 12, 2023 as VietJet has introduced its new flight service from Kochi to Ho Chi Minh City. After Delhi, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad, this will be VietJet Air's fourth online city in India. On Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, VietJet Air will run four flights a week to Kochi using an Airbus 320, linking Kochi to Vietnam, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Seoul, Narita, Bali, and many more places.

    Also read: Kerala CM raises concerns over high airfares during Onam season in letter to Union Minister Scindia

    By taking a flight to Kochi, you may access a fascinating location that combines history, culture, and scenic beauty. A vacation to Kochi is certain to be enlightening and unforgettable due to the easy airline options and the variety of activities available to you.

    The official announcement of the flight service was made by the Vietnam Ambassador in India at a ceremony held in Kochi in connection with the launch of the Kochi-Ho Chi Minh City flight service. 

    According to reports, the VietJet flight will depart from Kochi at 11.50 pm (IST) and will arrive in Vitenam at 6.40 am local time. And the flight from Ho Chi Minh City to Kochi will start at 7.20 pm local time and land in Kochi at 10.50 pm (IST).

    Vietjet is a Vietnamese low-cost airline that operates both domestic and international flights. Known for its vibrant branding and affordable fares, Vietjet has rapidly grown since its establishment in 2007. The airline aims to offer convenient and affordable air travel options to passengers, with a focus on efficiency, innovation, and customer satisfaction. With its extensive network of destinations and a fleet of modern aircraft, Vietjet continues to be a popular choice for travelers in Southeast Asia and beyond.

    Also read: SC rejects PIL seeking return of tusker 'Arikomban' to natural habitat in Kerala
     

    Last Updated Jul 6, 2023, 5:23 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    JDS mocks Karnataka DyCM Shivakumar, asks why is 'Lulukumar' not state FM?

    JDS mocks Karnataka DyCM Shivakumar, asks why is 'Lulukumar' not state FM?

    'Kantara' fame Rishabh Shetty to celebrate July 7 birthday with fans; sends invite on Instagram vkp

    ‘Kantara’ fame Rishabh Shetty to celebrate July 7 birthday with fans; sends invite on Instagram

    SC rejects PIL seeking return of tusker 'Arikomban' to natural habitat in Kerala anr

    SC rejects PIL seeking return of tusker 'Arikomban' to natural habitat in Kerala

    Delhi court summons Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot in defamation case AJR

    Delhi court summons Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot in defamation case

    As prices skyrocket, thieves steal tomatoes worth lakhs from Karnataka farmer's farm vkp

    As prices skyrocket, thieves steal tomatoes worth lakhs from Karnataka farmer's farm

    Recent Stories

    JDS mocks Karnataka DyCM Shivakumar, asks why is 'Lulukumar' not state FM?

    JDS mocks Karnataka DyCM Shivakumar, asks why is 'Lulukumar' not state FM?

    tennis Wimbledon 2023: 8 Roger Federer quotes which will inspire you osf

    Wimbledon 2023: 8 Roger Federer quotes which will inspire you

    Farhana to Kanaa: 5 iconic and must-watch films of Aishwarya Rajesh vma

    Farhana to Kanaa: 5 iconic and must-watch films of Aishwarya Rajesh

    SEXY photos: Kim Kardashian flaunts her curves in blue bikini; star shares her beach vacay pictures RBA

    SEXY photos: Kim Kardashian flaunts her curves in blue bikini; star shares her beach vacay pictures

    Planning to settle down in Karnataka? Bengaluru to Mysuru- 7 cities you might consider ATG EAI

    Planning to settle down in Karnataka? Bengaluru to Mysuru- 7 cities you might consider

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral snt

    WATCH: Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral

    Video Icon
    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon