Good news for Kerala! Passengers can now fly directly to Vietnam from Kochi; Here's HOW

The official announcement of the flight service was made by the Vietnam Ambassador in India at a ceremony held in Kochi in connection with the launch of the Kochi-Ho Chi Minh City flight service. Vietjet is a dynamic Vietnamese low-cost airline offering domestic and international flights.

In a major boost to tourism, people of Kerala can now travel directly to Vietnam from August 12, 2023 as VietJet has introduced its new flight service from Kochi to Ho Chi Minh City. After Delhi, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad, this will be VietJet Air's fourth online city in India. On Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, VietJet Air will run four flights a week to Kochi using an Airbus 320, linking Kochi to Vietnam, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Seoul, Narita, Bali, and many more places.

Also read: Kerala CM raises concerns over high airfares during Onam season in letter to Union Minister Scindia

By taking a flight to Kochi, you may access a fascinating location that combines history, culture, and scenic beauty. A vacation to Kochi is certain to be enlightening and unforgettable due to the easy airline options and the variety of activities available to you.

The official announcement of the flight service was made by the Vietnam Ambassador in India at a ceremony held in Kochi in connection with the launch of the Kochi-Ho Chi Minh City flight service.

According to reports, the VietJet flight will depart from Kochi at 11.50 pm (IST) and will arrive in Vitenam at 6.40 am local time. And the flight from Ho Chi Minh City to Kochi will start at 7.20 pm local time and land in Kochi at 10.50 pm (IST).

Vietjet is a Vietnamese low-cost airline that operates both domestic and international flights. Known for its vibrant branding and affordable fares, Vietjet has rapidly grown since its establishment in 2007. The airline aims to offer convenient and affordable air travel options to passengers, with a focus on efficiency, innovation, and customer satisfaction. With its extensive network of destinations and a fleet of modern aircraft, Vietjet continues to be a popular choice for travelers in Southeast Asia and beyond.

Also read: SC rejects PIL seeking return of tusker 'Arikomban' to natural habitat in Kerala

