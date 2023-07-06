Kerala rain update: Educational institutions to remain closed in three districts on Friday; Check details

Due to heavy rainfall in several parts of Kerala, educational institutions in Kottayam, Kannur and Kasaragod will remain closed on Friday (July 7), informed the respective district collectors.

Kottayam: As heavy rains continue to lash several parts of Kerala, educational institutions will remain closed in Kottayam, Kannur and Kasaragod districts on July 7 (Friday). Professional colleges, anganwadis, and ICSE/CBSE schools in Kottayam will have a holiday, informed district Collector V Vigneswari. However, the pre-scheduled exams will not be postponed.

Also read: Good news for Kerala! Passengers can now fly directly to Vietnam from Kochi; Here's HOW

In Kannur, all educational institutions including professional colleges, anganwadis, ICSE/CBSE schools and Madrassas will remain closed on Friday, informed the District Collector.

At the same time, all the educational institutions including professional colleges will have a holiday in Kasaragod due to heavy downpours in the district. However, pre-scheduled exams and interviews will not be postponed.

Several state rivers have received flood alerts, according to the Central Water Commission. Pamba and Manimala rivers in Pathanamthitta have received an orange alert. In the Pamba and Manimala rivers, the water level reportedly rose above the danger limit. In Pamba, the Manimala River's current water level was 8.24 metres at Kallooppara station and 101.7 metres at Madamon station.

Over the past few days, Kerala has had nonstop, torrential rain, which has disrupted daily life by flooding roads, raising water levels in rivers and dams, causing damage to homes from uprooted trees, and forcing many residents of coastal areas to relocate.

Also read: Kerala rain: Red alert in Kannur and Kasaragod, North Kerala likely to see 2 more days of downpour

