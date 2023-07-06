Kerala rain: Landslides in hilly areas, strong waves hit coasts; Schools, colleges remain shut in 11 districts

Kerala Rain: The India Meteorological Department has issued an alert predicting moderate rainfall accompanied by gusty winds with speeds reaching up to 55 kmph in parts of Malappuram, Kottayam, Wayanad, Idukki, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Kozhikode, Kasaragod, and Kannur districts.

Kerala Rain: Incessant rains continued in Kerala on Thursday, throwing normal life out of gear. All educational institutions in Thrissur, Alappuzha, Kannur, Palakkad, Idukki, Kozhikode, Ernakulam, Kottayam, Kasaragod, Pathanamthitta and Kollam remained shut on Thursday. The weather department has issued an orange alert in Idukki, Wayanad, Kannur, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Kasaragod districts. According to an alert issued by the India Meteorological Department, moderate rainfall with gusty wind speed reaching 55 kmph is likely to occur at one or two places in the Malappuram, Kottayam, Wayanad, Idukki, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Kozhikode, Kasaragod and Kannur districts. Light rainfall with gusty wind speeds reaching 55 kmph is likely to occur at one or two places in the Thrissur, Palakkad and Thiruvananthapuram districts of Kerala.

Let us look at some of the latest updates:

* Landslides at various places on the hilly highway at Angadimogar in Kasaragod. Traffic was partially blocked.

* The Fisheries Department has said it will take necessary action for those who have lost their homes in the coastal zone due to strong waves caused by heavy rains.

* In the last 24 hours, Vanimel in Kozhikode received the most rainfall. Take a look at the volume of rain in the last 24 hours:

Perambra 179.6mm

Kunnamangalam 107.4mm

Thikkodi 158.4mm

Thamarasseri 120.8mm

Kalladi 119.8mm

Vanimel 186.4mm

* Houses in 10 divisions of Karunagappally municipality are reportedly flooded

* Some camps have been started in Alappuzha district. The problem is that the water level is high in Manimalayar.

* Authorities have warned against unnecessary travel in the hills of Idukki, Wayanad and Kottayam districts.

* Orange alert-like rainfall is being reported from North Kerala's Wayanad West, Kannur Airport, Kannur Aralam, Kannur ICAR, Kasargod Madikai, Kasargod Muliyar and Kasargod Bayar areas.

* In the 24 hours Till 9:30 am today, red alert-like rain was reported in Kannur Peringom (228 mm) and Kasaragod Vellarikund (263.5 mm)

* The shutters of the Pazhassi Dam that had been raised by 35 cm were further raised as the rain continued. All 16 shutters of the dam were open yesterday.

* In Thalassery, people living in low-lying areas of Nannarathu Peedika and Atchukulangara were evacuated following flooding