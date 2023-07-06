Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala rain: Landslides in hilly areas, strong waves hit coasts; Schools, colleges remain shut in 11 districts

    Kerala Rain: The India Meteorological Department has issued an alert predicting moderate rainfall accompanied by gusty winds with speeds reaching up to 55 kmph in parts of Malappuram, Kottayam, Wayanad, Idukki, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Kozhikode, Kasaragod, and Kannur districts. 

    Kerala rain alerts latest weather forcast IMD prediction news updates
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 6, 2023, 11:16 AM IST

    Kerala Rain: Incessant rains continued in Kerala on Thursday, throwing normal life out of gear. All educational institutions in Thrissur, Alappuzha, Kannur, Palakkad, Idukki, Kozhikode, Ernakulam, Kottayam, Kasaragod, Pathanamthitta and Kollam remained shut on Thursday. The weather department has issued an orange alert in Idukki, Wayanad, Kannur, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Kasaragod districts. According to an alert issued by the India Meteorological Department, moderate rainfall with gusty wind speed reaching 55 kmph is likely to occur at one or two places in the Malappuram, Kottayam, Wayanad, Idukki, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Kozhikode, Kasaragod and Kannur districts. Light rainfall with gusty wind speeds reaching 55 kmph is likely to occur at one or two places in the Thrissur, Palakkad and Thiruvananthapuram districts of Kerala.

    Let us look at some of the latest updates:

    * Landslides at various places on the hilly highway at Angadimogar in Kasaragod. Traffic was partially blocked.

    * The Fisheries Department has said it will take necessary action for those who have lost their homes in the coastal zone due to strong waves caused by heavy rains.

    * In the last 24 hours, Vanimel in Kozhikode received the most rainfall. Take a look at the volume of rain in the last 24 hours:

    Perambra 179.6mm 
    Kunnamangalam 107.4mm 
    Thikkodi 158.4mm 
    Thamarasseri 120.8mm 
    Kalladi 119.8mm 
    Vanimel 186.4mm

    * Houses in 10 divisions of Karunagappally municipality are reportedly flooded

    * Some camps have been started in Alappuzha district. The problem is that the water level is high in Manimalayar.

    * Authorities have warned against unnecessary travel in the hills of Idukki, Wayanad and Kottayam districts.

    * Orange alert-like rainfall is being reported from North Kerala's Wayanad West, Kannur Airport, Kannur Aralam, Kannur ICAR, Kasargod Madikai, Kasargod Muliyar and Kasargod Bayar areas.

    * In the 24 hours Till 9:30 am today, red alert-like rain was reported in Kannur Peringom (228 mm) and Kasaragod Vellarikund (263.5 mm)

    * The shutters of the Pazhassi Dam that had been raised by 35 cm were further raised as the rain continued. All 16 shutters of the dam were open yesterday.

    * In Thalassery, people living in low-lying areas of Nannarathu Peedika and Atchukulangara were evacuated following flooding

    Last Updated Jul 6, 2023, 11:16 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala lottery result Karunya Plus KN-477 6 July 2023: Check out the exciting prize money, winning ticket HERE

    Kerala lottery result Karunya Plus KN-477 6 July 2023: Check out the exciting prize money, winning ticket HERE

    Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan washes feet of Dashmat Rawat, tribal man who was urinated upon AJR

    MP urination case: CM Shivraj Chouhan washes tribal man Dashmat Rawat's feet, apologises

    Kerala CM raises concerns over high airfares during Onam season in letter to Union Minister Scindia anr

    Kerala CM raises concerns over high airfares during Onam season in letter to Union Minister Scindia

    AAP announces week-long protest against Centre's Delhi ordinance; check details AJR

    AAP announces week-long protest against Centre's Delhi ordinance; check details

    Kedarnath temple to prohibit mobile phones soon? Trust issues notice vkp

    Kedarnath temple to prohibit mobile phones soon? Trust issues notice

    Recent Stories

    Kerala lottery result Karunya Plus KN-477 6 July 2023: Check out the exciting prize money, winning ticket HERE

    Kerala lottery result Karunya Plus KN-477 6 July 2023: Check out the exciting prize money, winning ticket HERE

    German Shepherd: 7 things to know before getting a puppy RBA EAI

    German Shepherd: 7 things to know before getting a puppy

    Mark Zuckerberg returns to Twitter after 11 years after launching Threads Check out his post gcw

    Mark Zuckerberg returns to Twitter after 11 years after launching Threads; Check out his post

    Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan washes feet of Dashmat Rawat, tribal man who was urinated upon AJR

    MP urination case: CM Shivraj Chouhan washes tribal man Dashmat Rawat's feet, apologises

    Kerala CM raises concerns over high airfares during Onam season in letter to Union Minister Scindia anr

    Kerala CM raises concerns over high airfares during Onam season in letter to Union Minister Scindia

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral snt

    WATCH: Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral

    Video Icon
    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon