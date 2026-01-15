Karnataka Minister MC Sudhakar condemned Congress leader Rajeev Gowda for allegedly threatening a municipal commissioner, vowing strict legal action. Opposition Leader R Ashok criticized the Congress government over the incident.

Karnataka Minister MC Sudhakar on Wednesday strongly condemned the alleged incident involving Congress leader Rajeev Gowda, who is accused of threatening the Shidlaghatta City Municipal Commissioner, and said strict action would be taken as per law.

Speaking to reporters, Sudhakar said he does not support or endorse such behaviour, even if it involves a member of his own party. "This is an incident that I strongly condemn. Whether it is a person from our party or someone else, strict action needs to be taken, and we are doing that," he said. "And as far as the statement of the opposition party leader is concerned, obviously, they will try to take advantage of such a situation... Just because one person has made a mistake, it's his personal conduct; we will also try to discipline such people, but our first responsibility is to take action, to initiate action. They filed a complaint in the afternoon. I have not seen the contents of the complaint. So, whatever complaint they have given, I have instructed the SP to initiate action according to the law", Sudhakar told ANI.

Opposition Slams Congress Government

Earlier, Karnataka Assembly Leader of Opposition R Ashok on Wednesday condemned the Shidlaghatta incident, claiming that the Congress leader Rajeev Gowda has allegedly threatened the Municipal Commissioner Amruta Gowda with beating her with a slipper and setting her body on fire over the alleged removal of an illegal flex banner.

While addressing a press conference, LoP R Ashok slammed the Congress party, saying that the officers have had no peace ever since the party came into power. "After the Congress came to power, officers have had no peace; it's either harassment or death. An SP was slapped, there was a death in the Valmiki case, a librarian committed suicide, and another officer died after money was allegedly extorted from him for a transfer," he said.

'Set Her on Fire, Beat Her With Slipper'

Speaking on the Shidlaghatta incident, he asked why no action has been initiated against the controversial remarks of the Congress leader."In Shidlaghatta, Rajeev Gowda has allegedly threatened Municipal Commissioner Amruta Gowda, saying he would set her on fire and beat her with a slipper."

"In Shidlaghatta, 80% of those working are Dalits, and Rajeev Gowda said he would beat them with a slipper. He is a defeated candidate and a Congress leader. He issued threats because an illegal flex banner was removed. He insulted a female officer. The Chairperson of the Women's Commission rushed to the Kogilu Layout earlier. Why has no action been taken now?" he firmly questioned. (ANI)