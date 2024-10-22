Kshatriya Karni Sena declares Rs 1,11,11,111 crore reward for gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's encounter

The Kshatriya Karni Sena has announced a reward of Rs 1,11,11,111 for the encounter of Lawrence Bishnoi, a notorious gangster whose gang claimed responsibility for the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique.

Deepu Mohan
First Published Oct 22, 2024, 12:25 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 22, 2024, 12:25 PM IST

The Kshatriya Karni Sena has announced a significant reward for the encounter of imprisoned gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, whose gang recently claimed responsibility for the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique in Mumbai. Raj Shekhawat, the national president of Kshatriya Karni Sena, reportedly stated in a video that a sum of Rs 1,11,11,111 will be awarded to any police officer who eliminates Bishnoi.

Shekhawat emphasized that the reward is intended for any security personnel involved in the encounter, highlighting concerns over safety and security. He also criticized both the central government and the Gujarat administration regarding the growing menace of organized crime.

Currently, Lawrence Bishnoi is incarcerated in Sabarmati Jail in Gujarat, facing charges related to cross-border drug smuggling. He is also implicated in a shooting incident that occurred outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence in Mumbai in April, although the Mumbai Police were unable to secure his custody.

In his social media video, Shekhawat labeled Bishnoi as the "killer of our precious gem and heritage, Amar Shaheed Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi ji." Gogamedi, the leader of Karni Sena, was tragically shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jaipur on December 5, 2023. Following the incident, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang publicly took responsibility for the murder.

