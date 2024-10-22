CBI probe against me is due to political hate, says Karnataka DCM DK Shivakumar

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar claims the CBI's investigation into his alleged illegal assets is politically motivated. He has approached the Supreme Court to challenge the state government's withdrawal of the CBI inquiry, expressing faith in the judicial system amid ongoing scrutiny.

Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar expressed his concerns regarding the ongoing investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into allegations of illegal asset acquisition against him. He asserted that the scrutiny he faces is a result of politically motivated attacks.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Shivakumar stated, "If the CBI is investigating a case related to illegal wealth against a politician in the country, it is only against me. This is nothing but politics." He emphasized that he has approached the Supreme Court to challenge the state government's decision to withdraw the CBI inquiry against him, reaffirming his confidence in the judicial system.



"I have faith in the judicial process, and I believe justice will prevail," he added, highlighting his commitment to addressing the allegations. Shivakumar made a light-hearted remark about the CBI, saying, "The CBI has a lot of love for me. That's why I'm not leaving."

Shivakumar pointed out that the Karnataka High Court has already dismissed a petition filed by the CBI and Basanagowda Patil Yatnal concerning the case. He has now escalated the matter to the Supreme Court for further consideration. The Deputy Chief Minister noted that the CBI has previously investigated him, and now the Lokayukta is also involved in the inquiry, indicating that this process could extend for another seven to eight years.

