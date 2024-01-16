Krishna Janmabhoomi Case: Supreme court stays Allahabad HC to form survey panel

This development poses a setback for Hindu devotees involved in the Krishna Janmabhoomi case, as the apex court considers their plea "vague." The court has issued a notice to the Hindu side, with the next hearing scheduled for January 23.

The Supreme Court has issued a stay on the Allahabad High Court's order, which had appointed an advocate commissioner to survey the Shahi Idgah mosque situated adjacent to the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple in Mathura. This decision comes as a setback for Hindu devotees involved in the Krishna Janmabhoomi case, with the apex court deeming their plea as "vague."

Reena N Singh, the lawyer representing the Hindu side, stated, "The top court has halted the Allahabad High Court order that permitted a survey of the Shahi Idgah mosque adjoining the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple in Mathura. The court has also issued a notice to the Hindu side, seeking its response. The next hearing is scheduled for January 23."

