Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Krishna Janmabhoomi Case: Supreme court stays Allahabad HC to form survey panel

    This development poses a setback for Hindu devotees involved in the Krishna Janmabhoomi case, as the apex court considers their plea "vague." The court has issued a notice to the Hindu side, with the next hearing scheduled for January 23.

    Krishna Janmbhoomi Case: Supreme court stays Allahabad HC to form survey panel
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 16, 2024, 11:48 AM IST

    The Supreme Court has issued a stay on the Allahabad High Court's order, which had appointed an advocate commissioner to survey the Shahi Idgah mosque situated adjacent to the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple in Mathura. This decision comes as a setback for Hindu devotees involved in the Krishna Janmabhoomi case, with the apex court deeming their plea as "vague."

    Reena N Singh, the lawyer representing the Hindu side, stated, "The top court has halted the Allahabad High Court order that permitted a survey of the Shahi Idgah mosque adjoining the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple in Mathura. The court has also issued a notice to the Hindu side, seeking its response. The next hearing is scheduled for January 23."

    More details awaited

    Last Updated Jan 16, 2024, 11:49 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru: Blast at Delhi-based woman's house in Yelahanka, 5 houses damaged, 6 injured vkp

    Bengaluru: Blast at Delhi-based woman's house in Yelahanka, 5 houses damaged, 6 injured

    PM Modi to arrive in Kerala for a two-day visit; hold roadshow in Kochi today anr

    PM Modi to arrive in Kerala for a two-day visit; hold roadshow in Kochi today

    Nihang Sikh kills youth over alleged sacrilege at gurdwara in Punjab's Kapurthala

    Nihang Sikh kills youth over alleged sacrilege at gurdwara in Punjab's Kapurthala

    Kerala: K-FON in financial crisis as it fails to hit target even after 7 months of launch anr

    Kerala: K-FON in financial crisis as it fails to hit target even after 7 months of launch

    Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-398 January 16 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-398 January 16 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Recent Stories

    When Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya danced at Eden Gardens; unseen video goes viral (WATCH) snt

    When Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya danced at Eden Gardens; unseen video goes viral (WATCH)

    Bengaluru: Blast at Delhi-based woman's house in Yelahanka, 5 houses damaged, 6 injured vkp

    Bengaluru: Blast at Delhi-based woman's house in Yelahanka, 5 houses damaged, 6 injured

    PM Modi to arrive in Kerala for a two-day visit; hold roadshow in Kochi today anr

    PM Modi to arrive in Kerala for a two-day visit; hold roadshow in Kochi today

    Ram Mandir inauguration 7 day schedule of pre Praan Pratistha ritual gcw

    Ram Mandir inauguration: 7-day schedule of pre-Pran Pratishtha ritual

    Cricket Injured Kane Williamson ruled out for the rest of T20I series against Pakistan osf

    Injured Kane Williamson ruled out for the rest of T20I series against Pakistan

    Recent Videos

    Mumbai Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people WATCH AJR

    Mumbai's Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon