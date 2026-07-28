Krishna Auto Riders Pvt. Ltd. has alleged wrongful termination of its JCB dealership, resulting in an FIR against JCB India officials. The company claims a ₹50 crore loss, while a separate arbitration is also underway for the dispute.

Krishna Auto Riders Pvt. Ltd. has alleged that it was wrongfully deprived of its JCB dealership and claimed that an FIR has been registered against certain officials of JCB India Ltd. in connection with the dispute.

FIR Filed Over Dealership Dispute

Speaking at a press conference here on Monday in New Delhi, Advocates Sonal Shukla and Prakant Sethi, appearing for Krishna Auto Riders Pvt. Ltd., said the FIR was registered following directions issued by a court in Chhattisgarh in a complaint filed by the company. According to the lawyers, the case relates to allegations of cheating and other offences arising out of the dealership dispute.

Allegations of Financial Loss and Intimidation

According to Krishna Auto Riders' Director, Gaurav Modi, the company invested around ₹50 crore in establishing and operating the dealership based on representations allegedly made by JCB India. The complainant alleged that the dealership was terminated despite substantial investments and accused JCB India and certain officials of causing financial loss through their actions. The company has also alleged criminal intimidation and other illegal acts. These allegations are disputed and remain under investigation.

According to the lawyers, the FIR was registered at Katghora Police Station in Korba, Chhattisgarh, pursuant to a Magistrate's order under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). During the press conference, the legal team shared documents which they claimed support the complainant's case and outlined the legal remedies being pursued.

Separate Arbitration Proceedings Initiated

Separately, disputes between Krishna Auto Riders Pvt. Ltd. and JCB India Ltd. concerning the dealership have been referred to arbitration by the Delhi High Court. The Court appointed former judge Justice Permod Kohli (Retd.) as the sole arbitrator after recording that JCB India had no objection to the disputes being referred to arbitration. The arbitration relates to issues including the non-extension of the dealership and the validity of an alleged extension agreement, the authenticity of which has been questioned by Krishna Auto Riders. (ANI)