UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya lauded the India-US trade deal as 'heartening news,' attributing it to PM Modi's leadership. He congratulated the nation, highlighting the deal's benefits for farmers, youth, and entrepreneurs.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has hailed the announcement of a framework of the India-US bilateral trade agreement, stating that the deal is "very heartening news for India" and a sign of the country's continuous progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. The statement was made in Lucknow and shared via a video post on February 7, 2026.

India's Progress Under PM Modi's Leadership

While speaking to ANI on the announcements he said, "The Prime Minister had previously expressed the idea of doing this trade deal. It is very heartening news for India that a deal is happening accordingly. I congratulate the countrymen for the success of this trade deal and for India's continuous progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

"The most important thing is that since the government was formed in the country in 2014 under the leadership of Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the economy has moved from the 11th position towards the 4th and 5th positions. An open trade deal has already been signed with several major countries, including the European Union. Having ended the deadlock with America, reduced tariffs from 50% to 18%, and kept the interests of India's farmers and dairy producers in mind. On the success of this trade deal under the leadership of Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi and on India's continued progress, I congratulate the countrymen. I also congratulate the youth, entrepreneurs, and farmers who will benefit from the huge opportunities this trade deal provides. I am fully confident that in the coming time, India will enter into similar trade agreements with other countries, and we will be established as an economic superpower," Maurya added.

Maurya Slams Opposition

Maurya also slammed the opposition for its criticism of the deal and said that the opposition is issue-less; they won some seats in the Lok Sabha Elections by spreading misinformation. "The opposition is issue-less. They continue to monitor for any government mistakes, but under the leadership of Honourable Narendra Modi, the country continues to progress, achieving milestone after milestone. Given the progress for the country's 140 crore people, the opposition feels it has no issues left. By spreading misinformation, they won some seats in the Lok Sabha elections, even though they did not have the standing to win. But as soon as their misinformation was revealed, we had already won the elections in Haryana, Maharashtra, Delhi, and Bihar. We are going to win West Bengal, and in 2027, we will achieve an even bigger victory in Uttar Pradesh," said Maurya.

CM Yogi Adityanath Hails 'India-first' Agreement

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lauded the framework for the US-India trade agreement, stating that this delivers a decisive boost to Make in India. Calling the announcement of the framework "a landmark step", Yogi Adityanath emphasised that this will expand global market access for Indian products. He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, hailing his "decisive and dynamic leadership" for securing an "India-first" agreement. (ANI)