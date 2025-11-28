Youths wielding koytas vandalised a paan shop in Pune’s Viman Nagar during a late-night attack after being refused free cigarettes. CCTV footage shows the destructive rampage. Police have not yet announced any arrests.

A late-night confrontation at a busy paan shop in Pune’s Viman Nagar escalated into a violent attack on Wednesday, after a group of youths allegedly demanded free cigarettes and became aggressive when the shopkeeper refused. CCTV footage shows the men wielding a koyta, a curved farm sickle, storming the counter, smashing display shelves, breaking glass panels and vandalising the shop for nearly a minute while the terrified shopkeeper watched helplessly.

Incident Linked to Rising ‘Koyta Gang’ Violence

Local residents say the incident resembles recent Koyta Gang cases reported across parts of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, Maharashtra, where young offenders have been using the distinctive curved blade in robberies, intimidation and random acts of vandalism. The growing visibility of these gangs has raised concerns about deteriorating public safety, particularly in densely populated neighbourhoods frequented by students, IT professionals and late-night workers.

Viman Nagar Residents Express Safety Concerns

Viman Nagar, located near the Pune airport and known for its residential complexes, cafés and IT offices, has seen a rise in late-evening disturbances, according to shopkeepers. Several residents said the brazenness of the attack, carried out in a crowded commercial area, has intensified fears about random, unpredictable violence on city streets.

Police Yet to Issue Statement

Despite the clear CCTV footage circulating widely on social media, Pune Police have not yet commented on the incident or announced any arrests. Residents are urging authorities to take swift action, arguing that ignoring such incidents may embolden violent groups and threaten the safety of small business owners.

Disclaimer: The below video has disturbing visuals. Viewer discretion advised

