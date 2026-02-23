Anil Shastri, on LBSIM's 31st Foundation Day, said the institute upholds the values of his father, former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri. He highlighted that LBSIM ranks among the top 20-25 management institutes in the country, fulfilling its founding vision.

Anil Shastri, Chairman of Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management (LBSIM), paid tribute to his father, former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, and said that the institute continues to function in accordance with his ideals and principles.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking on the occasion of the 31st Foundation Day of the institute, Shastri said that the founding vision of running the institute on the values upheld by Lal Bahadur Shastri has been successfully realised. He also highlighted the institute's academic standing, noting that it ranks among the top 20-25 management institutes in the country.

"... We always wanted to run this institute on the principles of Lal Bahadur Shastri, and we have been successful in this. The institute ranks among the top 20-25 management institutes of the country, and all our students and faculty are delighted today... I have complete faith that we are fulfilling the main objective of walking on the principles of Shastri ji...," he told ANI.

A Look Back: 26th Foundation Day in 2021

Earlier, on its 26th Foundation Day in 2021, the Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management (LBSIM) Dwarka, Delhi, celebrated at its college premises. The event was highlighted with the gracious presence of Gurcharan Das (Author and Former CEO, Procter and Gamble, India), who delivered a lecture virtually on "Don't Just Make a Living, Make a Life". The event was presided over by Anil Shastri, Former Union Minister & Chairman, LBSIM.

While interacting with the audience, Das had said, "We should always believe in doing rather than imagining in thoughts for better results. The best inspirational lesson to learn from one of the stories of a corporate man is our attitude itself - key towards success instead of our skills and talent, which every passing out graduate should understand while preparing for the recruitment."

Alumni Honoured for Corporate Excellence

On the occasion, LBSIM had also honoured its distinguished alumni with awards for Corporate Excellence. The recipients included Manpreet Singh (1996-98), Group Head - New Business and Diversification Advisory, Somany Impressa Group; Amit Kurseja (2003-05), Head of Merchant Acceptance for Amazon Pay India; Ardaman Singh (1995-97), Training Coordinator with Anand Corp Services Ltd.; Ekta Kumar (1996-1998), Social Impact and Change Management Leader; and Gopal Iyer (2004-2006), Supply Chain Leader in process transformation, change management and service improvement. (ANI)