A burglary attempt in Pratap Nagar, under the jurisdiction of Borkheda Police Station, was foiled in an unusual turn of events when one of the suspects got trapped while attempting to enter a house through an exhaust fan window. The incident occurred during the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, raising concerns about home security in the area. Quick thinking by the homeowners and prompt action by the police ensured the suspect was apprehended, while his accomplice managed to flee.

Thief Caught in Exhaust Fan

According to the complainant, Subhash Kumar Rawat, he and his wife had travelled to Khatushyamji on Saturday, January 3, and returned home late on Sunday night. While unlocking the main gate and bringing their scooter inside, Rawat noticed a man partially trapped in the exhaust fan window of his house under the scooter’s headlights. Realising something was amiss, he immediately informed the police.

The police reached the scene promptly and helped extricate the trapped intruder from the window. The suspect was taken into custody without any injuries, while his accomplice managed to escape from the spot.

Accused Identified and Taken Into Custody

The arrested individual was identified as Pavan, a resident of Digod village in Kota district. He was formally taken into custody on Monday evening after questioning, Borkheda Police Station SHO Anil Tailor confirmed on Tuesday. Pavan is expected to be presented before a court later in the day.

Vehicle and Evidence Seized

During a search of the accused, the police recovered a car key in his possession. A vehicle bearing registration number R120 UB 3418, fitted with a police sticker and white curtains, was also seized. Preliminary investigations suggest that Pavan used the vehicle to move around while carrying out thefts in the area.

Police Hunt for Absconding Accomplice

Authorities are continuing efforts to trace and apprehend the accomplice who managed to escape. A video of the incident surfaced on Monday evening, showing the unusual scene of the thief stuck in the exhaust fan window, which has since gone viral in local circles.