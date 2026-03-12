Telangana CM Revanth Reddy directed officials to plan Ring Roads for all district HQs to improve goods transport. The review also covered connecting roads, a greenfield highway, promoting EVs, and digitizing the Transport department.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has instructed the officials to prepare plans to construct Ring Roads around all major district headquarters. According to an official press release, the Chief Minister emphasised that the ring roads should be useful for speeding up the movement of goods and heavy vehicles in addition to preventing them from entering district headquarters. In the review of the Roads and Buildings department at his Jubilee Hills residence on Wednesday, the CM said that the existing road network should be connected with the proposed ring roads.

Expanding Road Network Connectivity

The development of radial roads from district headquarters and connecting them to the ring road was discussed in the meeting. To enhance the road network, CM Revanth Reddy ordered the conduct of a study connecting ring roads to national highways and the development of a greenfield road to reach Nagarjuna Sagar from the Hyderabad-Vijayawada Expressway. The officials were instructed to complete the construction of sanctioned ROBs and RUBs expeditiously and also prepare proposals for the construction of new ROBs and RUBs, if required.

Hospital Projects and Transport Reforms

Completion of the construction of Teaching Hospitals and big Hospitals was reviewed in the meeting.

During the meeting, as per the release, CM Revanth Reddy enquired about the works of the pollution-free transport system and ordered to purchase only electronic vehicles for official purposes. All the vehicles hired for official requirements should also be Electric Vehicle in the CURE region. In a move to bring more transparency, an online system should be introduced by replacing the manual system in the Transport department, the Chief Minister said that the permanent RTO buildings should be constructed and stop functioning from the rented buildings.

New Directives on Safety and Infrastructure

The CM stressed that awareness regarding road accidents should be created through short films.

CM Revanth Reddy said that land will be allotted for the construction of a modern bus terminal near the proposed high-speed rail corridor at Shamshabad and ordered to prepare plans.

Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, CM Principal Secretary Srinivasa Raju, Roads and Buildings Special Principal Secretary Vikas Raj, Transport Commissioner Ilambarthi, Roads and Buildings ENC Mohan Nayak and others participated in the review, the press release stated. (ANI)