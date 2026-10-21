A boat carrying seven people capsized in Kota's Kotri Canal during a Durga idol immersion. Three people managed to swim to safety, while a search is underway for the remaining four. The immersion was reportedly done in a prohibited area.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla visited the site at Kotri Canal, where a boat capsized during the immersion of Goddess Durga idols. A rescue operation is underway.

Immersion in Prohibited Area

Speaking on the incident, State minister Madan Dilawar said, "It is unfortunate. Today, on the occasion of a festival, some people arrived to immerse an idol of Goddess Durga. This is a prohibited area—immersion is not permitted here—yet they still came. They were in a small wooden boat, carrying 7 people. The boat capsized in the middle of the canal. Three people managed to swim to the bank, while a search is underway for the remaining 4."

"Our teams are on the job. We pray that they are all found safe. The administration is fully alert, present at the scene, and carrying out its duties," he added.

Rescue Operation in Progress

SP Tejaswani Gautam said the administration is making continuous efforts to locate them. "We have obtained the names of some of the individuals who were on the boat. A rescue operation is currently in progress; our top priority is to ensure the safe recovery of the four missing persons. The administration has designated specific sites for immersion, where boats, divers, and rescue teams are stationed. It is not feasible to provide such arrangements at every point along the entire canal," police official said.

Police official urged locals to conduct immersions only at these designated locations. (ANI)