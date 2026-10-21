During Dussehra celebrations in Amritsar, former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi launched a scathing attack on AAP leaders, equating Arvind Kejriwal to 'Ravana', Bhagwant Mann to 'Meghnath', and Manish Sisodia to 'Kumbhakarna'.

Former Punjab Chief Minister and MP Charanjit Singh Channi, in a fierce attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) top leaders -- Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann, and Manish Sisodia to 'Ravana, Meghnath, and Kumbhakarna' respectively. This comes as the senior Congress leader visited Amritsar for Dussehra celebrations.

Speaking to the reporters, Channi extended his warm Dussehra greetings to all Punjabis and citizens across the country. "I have arrived in Amritsar, where a large number of people (sangata) have gathered to celebrate Dussehra. The committee extended a special invitation for me to attend, and I am grateful for this opportunity. I wish all Punjabis and all my fellow countrymen a very happy Dussehra; my best wishes to everyone," he said.

Channi Likens AAP Leaders to 'Ravana, Meghnath'

He quickly pivoted to highlight the pressing socio-political challenges facing the state. Equating the AAP national convener to 'Ravana', Channi framed him as the central force behind the party's governance policies. He labelled Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann as the key executor supporting AAP's political setup in the state and accused former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, alongside AAP top brass, of sowing discord and plundering state resources. "Dussehra is a festival that celebrates the victory of righteousness over evil. Currently, Punjab is grappling with a significant rise in drug abuse and gangsterism, issues that have escalated considerably over the last four and a half years. In today’s context, Arvind Kejriwal is the 'Ravana,' while Bhagwant Mann is 'Meghnath.' As for 'Kumbhakarna', Manish Sisodia, those who conspire, sow discord, and plunder everything, it is essential to defeat them as well. It is crucial to save Punjab," he said.

Channi Alleges Unabated Illegal Mining

Former Punjab Chief Minister and Member of Parliament Charanjit Singh Channi visited a mining site in Ropar district on October 15, travelling in a tipper truck, alleging that illegal mining was continuing unabated in Punjab. He was accompanied by Congress leader Barinder Singh Dhillon and other party workers.

According to Channi, mining was underway at around 1 am, with Poklane machines excavating sand and long queues of tipper trucks waiting to be loaded. He claimed that people present at the site panicked upon seeing him, and some drivers allegedly fled, leaving behind machinery and other equipment.

Channi said he stopped the drivers of some machines and tipper trucks to seek information about the mining operations.

Channi said he contacted the Ropar Deputy Commissioner over the phone, informed him about the situation and requested that officials be sent to the site. However, he alleged that no official arrived at the location for a considerable period. (ANI)