Kollam kidnapping case: Accused planned to kidnap more children?

Padmakumar, a native of Chathanoor, and his family were arrested in the case of the kidnapping of a six-year-old girl in Kollam.

Kollam: The investigation team has released new crucial information on the abduction of a six-year-old girl from Oyoor in Kollam district. The investigation team stated that the suspects in the incident had planned to kidnap more children and revealed that they received the documents for planning this matter.

The investigation team stated that they found documents from the books of the accused, Anupama. The police are interrogating the accused Padmakumar, Anitha Kumari, and Anupama. However, the investigation team stated that Padmakumar was not cooperating with the interrogation.

Padmakumar, a native of Chathanoor, and his family were arrested in the case of the kidnapping of a six-year-old girl in Kollam. Padmakumar, his wife Anitha, and daughter Anupama were arrested. The police took all three of them into custody from Thenkasi on December 1. Padmakumar faced a huge financial burden during COVID time. All his properties worth crore were mortgaged.

The abduction case was marked by significant pressure, and the primary demand of the perpetrators was the return of the child. Despite the challenging circumstances, an essential clue about the incident was received on the first day itself. The accused individuals were recognized by the people of Kollam district, aiding in the investigation.

The police revealed that the car used in the incident had multiple fake number plates. Authorities revealed that the vehicle was intentionally driven along the same route with several different number plates, suggesting a deliberate attempt by the suspects to complicate and derail the ongoing investigation.