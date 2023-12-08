Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kollam kidnapping case: Accused planned to kidnap more children?

    Padmakumar, a native of Chathanoor, and his family were arrested in the case of the kidnapping of a six-year-old girl in Kollam.

    Kollam kidnapping case: Accused planned to kidnap more children? rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Dec 8, 2023, 3:08 PM IST

    Kollam: The investigation team has released new crucial information on the abduction of a six-year-old girl from Oyoor in Kollam district. The investigation team stated that the suspects in the incident had planned to kidnap more children and revealed that they received the documents for planning this matter. 

    The investigation team stated that they found documents from the books of the accused, Anupama. The police are interrogating the accused Padmakumar, Anitha Kumari, and Anupama. However, the investigation team stated that Padmakumar was not cooperating with the interrogation. 

    Padmakumar, a native of Chathanoor, and his family were arrested in the case of the kidnapping of a six-year-old girl in Kollam. Padmakumar, his wife Anitha, and daughter Anupama were arrested. The police took all three of them into custody from Thenkasi on December 1. Padmakumar faced a huge financial burden during COVID time. All his properties worth crore were mortgaged. 

    The abduction case was marked by significant pressure, and the primary demand of the perpetrators was the return of the child. Despite the challenging circumstances, an essential clue about the incident was received on the first day itself. The accused individuals were recognized by the people of Kollam district, aiding in the investigation. 

    The police revealed that the car used in the incident had multiple fake number plates. Authorities revealed that the vehicle was intentionally driven along the same route with several different number plates, suggesting a deliberate attempt by the suspects to complicate and derail the ongoing investigation.

    Last Updated Dec 8, 2023, 3:08 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Youth gets 50 years of imprisonment for sexually assaulting minor boy in Malappuram rkn

    Kerala: Youth gets 50 years of imprisonment for sexually assaulting minor boy in Malappuram

    Explained Here is why TMC MP Mahua Moitra is facing expulsion from Lok Sabha AJR

    Explained: Here's why TMC MP Mahua Moitra is facing expulsion from Lok Sabha

    Pt Laxmikant Dixit, descendant of Shivaji's coronation priest, to lead Ram Temple consecration ceremony snt

    Pt Laxmikant Dixit, descendant of Shivaji's coronation priest, to lead Ram Temple consecration ceremony

    Monthly payment controversy: Kerala High Court orders vigilance probe on CM Pinarayi Vijayan and others rkn

    Monthly payment controversy: Kerala High Court orders vigilance probe on CM Pinarayi Vijayan and others

    KCR needs to undergo Hip Replacement Surgery today Son KTR gives former Telangana CM's health update AJR

    'KCR needs to undergo hip replacement surgery today': Son KTR gives former Telangana CM's health update

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Youth gets 50 years of imprisonment for sexually assaulting minor boy in Malappuram rkn

    Kerala: Youth gets 50 years of imprisonment for sexually assaulting minor boy in Malappuram

    OpenAI CEO Sam Altman reveals he 'hates' the name ChatGPT; here's why (WATCH) snt

    OpenAI CEO Sam Altman reveals he 'hates' the name ChatGPT; here's why (WATCH)

    Karnataka: Rs 56 lakh worth of gold jewellery stolen from SBI locker in Hubli, complaint lodged vkp

    Karnataka: Rs 56 lakh worth of gold jewellery stolen from SBI locker in Hubli, complaint lodged

    Red Sea Film Festival: Alia Bhatt raises eyebrows in sliver sparkle outfit RKK

    Red Sea Film Festival: Alia Bhatt raises eyebrows in sliver sparkle outfit

    7 reasons why Keralites wear gold in weddings anr eai

    7 reasons why Keralites wear gold in weddings

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor

    Video Icon
    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor RKK

    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor

    Video Icon
    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon