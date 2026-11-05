Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: West Bengal may see scattered showers in several districts during Bhai Phonta, while Kali Puja is likely to remain mostly dry. Kolkata could experience light rain, with temperatures expected to dip over the weekend

Kolkata and its neighbouring areas recorded 3.2 mm of rainfall over the past 24 hours. Light drizzle on Wednesday morning disrupted daily commutes, leaving parts of EM Bypass and Central Avenue waterlogged. In some areas, water accumulated up to ankle level, causing inconvenience to office-goers and commuters.

Although Bhut Chaturdashi and Kali Puja are expected to remain largely dry, rain may return to parts of South Bengal during Bhai Phonta. The weather is likely to turn dry again afterwards, according to the Alipore Meteorological Department.

Habibur Rahman Biswas, Eastern Regional Director of the Alipore weather office, said Cyclone Murasu crossed the Andhra Pradesh coast and weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area. It is currently moving north and northwest.

Active cyclonic circulations are also present over Assam, Haryana, Lakshadweep, Karnataka and the Tamil Nadu coast. Kolkata and its neighbouring areas may experience light rain, similar to Wednesday, before predominantly dry conditions return.

South Bengal Weather: Rain Possible in Kolkata, Howrah and Nearby Districts

South Bengal is likely to experience mostly dry weather through Sunday, with partly cloudy skies in some areas and clear conditions elsewhere.

Temperatures may drop by 2–3 degrees Celsius by Saturday, bringing some relief from the recent warmth.

However, weather conditions could change from Monday. Kolkata, Howrah, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas and Nadia may receive light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms.

In Kolkata, cloudy skies during the morning may give way to partly cloudy or clear conditions as the day progresses. High humidity could make mornings uncomfortable, while a slight chance of early morning rain remains.

Rain is unlikely to disrupt Kali Puja celebrations significantly. However, the possibility of light showers accompanied by thunderstorms may increase on Monday and Tuesday, following the festival.

North Bengal Weather and Kolkata Temperature Forecast

North Bengal is expected to remain mostly dry until Monday, with little chance of rainfall. Temperatures may fall by 2–4 degrees Celsius by Saturday, making conditions relatively comfortable.

In Kolkata and surrounding areas, the maximum temperature recorded was 28.02°C, which was 2.05 degrees below normal. The minimum temperature stood at 25.08°C, around 3.06 degrees above normal.

Relative humidity ranged between 70% and 95%.

For Thursday, the city is likely to experience cloudy skies with a chance of light rain. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 31°C and 24°C, respectively.