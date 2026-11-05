Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami attends Vidya Bharati's 37th All India Sports Meet 2026 in Ghaziabad, honours winning athletes and highlights sports, education and national unity.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami graced the closing ceremony of the 37th All India Sports Meet 2026 organised by the Vidya Bharati in Ghaziabad. He felicitated the players who put up wonderful performances and motivated everyone to keep pursuing their dreams. Emphasising on the importance of sports in uniting the nation, he said that the event has brought together players from across the country.

Vidya Bharati Sports Meet highlights Unity in Diversity of India

"I am very happy because the most interesting thing of this sports meet is that participants are coming from different states. We have players from our Himalayan border areas to Kanyakumari and from Western borders to North East, thus giving us a glimpse of our entire country"

"During my student days, I am very happy to see young athletes from different languages, culture and traditions. It gives them an opportunity to know each other and build unity."

Vidya Bharati Efforts Recognised

"The efforts of Vidya Bharati have been recognised. This organisation helps give education to the children and instils discipline, values and a sense of responsibility towards the nation."

This organisation started back in 1952 with the opening of the first Saraswati Shishu Mandir in Gorakhpur. They have created a vast network of education across the country including distant, tribal and rural areas. The Vidya Bharati schools in Uttarakhand have also contributed to this by incorporating Indian values into their curriculum.

Importance of Physical Fitness

"As we know, physical fitness is equally important to academic education. As we say in Sanskrit, "Shariramadyam Khalu Dharmasadhanam". In order to achieve our responsibilities in life, we need to have a healthy body."

Sports will help the children develop a sense of discipline, confidence, patience and overcoming difficulties.

Success of Nishad Kumar at Paralympics Motivates Youth

"To motivate you all, let me tell you about Nishad Kumar who won a silver medal at the Paris Paralympics 2024. With determination, regular practise and dedication you can achieve great things."

"I am confident that many of you will leave your mark in national and international sports events."

Initiatives like Khelo India and Fit India Movement have raised awareness about sports due to the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Uttarakhand Government are also trying to improve the sporting infrastructure, training and opportunities for the youth.

The Chief Minister congratulated the winners and thanked the officials, teachers, coaches and organisers of Vidya Bharati for putting on a successful event. There were several representatives from the organisation including the Secretary General Deshraj Sharma and other office bearers.