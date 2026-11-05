The Democratic Party's major victory in the 2026 US midterm elections, securing control of Congress, has sparked a massive social media meme fest. This significant political setback for President Donald Trump and the Republican Party triggered viral hashtags like #BlueTsunami.

The 2026 US midterm election results have triggered a meme fest across social media, with internet users wasting little time turning the Republican Party's electoral setback into jokes, viral posts and humorous videos targeting President Donald Trump.

The online reactions followed a major victory for the Democratic Party, which secured control of both chambers of Congress after flipping several Republican-held seats. The results marked a significant political setback for Trump and his party, with Democrats also making gains in closely watched state-level contests.

As the election outcome became clear, hashtags such as #BlueTsunami and #BlueWave began circulating on social media. Users shared memes, AI-generated clips and edited images poking fun at the Republican losses and Trump's political fortunes.

One viral post joked, "Looks like America is trying to deport Trump's majority," taking a swipe at the President's hardline immigration policies. Another user summed up the scale of the Democratic victory by writing, "That was not a Blue Wave, that is a Blue TSUNAMI." A separate post declared, "BLUENAMI incoming, MAGA RIP."

Check out some of the funniest memes doing the rounds on social media related to midterm results.

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The memes also crossed into Indian political conversations. An image shared by the Embassy of Iran in India showed four men lifting Trump and throwing him into a bin labelled 'hazardous waste'. Its caption simply read, "The U.S. midterm elections."

Other posts featured humorous references to India's Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, with one user joking that Trump needed him after the Republican defeat. The phrase "Bro, give me Gyanesh" also gained attention.

While the political consequences of the election will take time to unfold, social media users have already turned the results into a global online spectacle. From Trump-related jokes to memes drawing parallels with Indian politics, the internet has found plenty of material in the Republicans' difficult election night.