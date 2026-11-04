Kolkata experienced rainfall in several areas early Wednesday, before sunrise. Although heavy rain is unlikely, the city is expected to remain cloudy throughout the day, with occasional light showers.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also forecast thunderstorms and rain in several parts of South Bengal. Howrah, Hooghly, Kolkata, Jhargram, East Midnapore, West Midnapore and South 24 Parganas are among the districts likely to receive rainfall.

Meanwhile, most other districts in South Bengal are expected to remain largely dry. In North Bengal, Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Jalpaiguri may experience rain and thunderstorms.