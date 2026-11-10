Kolkata Rain Alert: Kolkata's weather is set to turn cloudy, with rain and thunderstorms likely over the next two days. The IMD has issued a lightning alert for the city and South 24 Parganas, while dry weather is expected to return later this week

Residents of Kolkata should prepare for changing weather conditions as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow nowcast warning for thunderstorms and lightning on Tuesday, November 10.

According to the weather department's latest update, parts of Kolkata and South 24 Parganas are likely to experience light thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and light to moderate rainfall over a period of two to three hours.

The city's weather is expected to remain partly cloudy initially, with cloud cover increasing towards the afternoon and evening. Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely during this period.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to remain around 32 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively.

South Bengal Weather Forecast: Howrah, Hooghly And 24 Parganas On Alert

The unsettled weather conditions are not expected to remain restricted to Kolkata. Several other districts of South Bengal may also experience rainfall and thunderstorms over the next few days.

According to the IMD's seven-day forecast, Kolkata, Howrah and Hooghly are likely to receive light rainfall or thundershowers at a few places on Tuesday and Wednesday.

North 24 Parganas and South 24 Parganas may also witness isolated showers, with the possibility of rainfall extending into Thursday.

The weather department has additionally warned of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning at isolated places in Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore and Nadia.

This warning remains in effect until 8.30 am on Wednesday, November 11.

Kolkata Weather, Forecast: When Will Rain Stop?

Although Kolkata and neighbouring districts are likely to experience another spell of rain, the changing weather conditions are expected to be temporary.

The IMD has indicated that light rain and thundershowers may continue across parts of South Bengal on Wednesday. However, rainfall activity is likely to gradually decrease over the following days.

North and South 24 Parganas may receive isolated showers on Thursday, while predominantly dry weather is expected to return to South Bengal from Friday, November 13.

Meanwhile, Kolkata recorded a maximum temperature of 31 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, which was normal for the season. The minimum temperature stood at 24.2 degrees Celsius, around three degrees above normal.

Relative humidity levels ranged between 60% and 95%. The city did not record any rainfall during the 24 hours ending at 11.30 am on Tuesday.